Perplexity takes on Google with AI search — what you need to know





Complexity is rapidly gaining traction in the world of search, using artificial intelligence to provide answers to questions rather than simple link pages. The founders want to take this further and challenge Google to become the place to find information online.

This is something Google is serious about with its opt-in “Search Generative Experience” experiment, but coming from such a dominant position, it's been reluctant to shake things up.

Just as Google disrupted Yahoo, Lycos, and Infoseek 20 years ago by offering something faster, more efficient, and different, the same fate befalls its smaller, more nimble competitors. It may become.

Perplexity uses a variety of methods to deliver results, including custom-built large-scale language models, OpenAI's GPT-4, and perhaps Google's own data.

The Information first reported that results for similar queries appear to be sorted in the same order on Perplexity and Google. Google's opponent, CEO Aravind Srinivas, has confirmed that Google's ranking signals will be used when AI determines they are the best indicator of link quality.

What is perplexity?

(Image credit: Perplexity)

Founded in 2022 by former Google and OpenAI employees, the company has raised more than $100 million, including an investment from AI giant Nvidia, and its CEO Jensen Huang Both admit that they use Nvidia “almost every day.”

Its interface is more similar to ChatGPT than Google, but in essence it is primarily a search engine, offering a list of results, but in an analytical and conversational format.

The free version provides simple answers, sources for all statements, and images. If you want a more immersive experience, you can also pay for a premium plan that includes image input and generation.

It's like combining ChatGPT and Google and pushing it into a new app, but in a way that actually works, is informative, and respects the source.

Perplexity not only offers its own base model and a variety of free models, but also provides access to a wide range of powerful models to answer your questions, including Claude 3 Opus, GPT-4-Turbo, and Mistral Large in its Pro plan To do.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has previously claimed that Google will be seen as legacy and old, while his company will be seen as next-gen and future.

Personally, I'm a big fan of how Perplexity works. It's intuitive and simple enough for casual use, but complex enough for those who want to dig deeper into AI. It actually answers the questions I'm asking along with the sources.

How does perplexity work?

It's like integrating ChatGPT and Google into a new app, but delivering information in a way that actually works and respecting the source.

ChatGPT and Google Gemini can provide links and sources, but most of them are hidden or difficult to find. Copilot does a better job, but Perplexity does a better job of exposing information online in a way that doesn't come second to chatbots.

Google's search signals inform you of the results, but Perplexity isn't actually copying the results themselves, but has its own bots to crawl the web and index the information, Srinivas said. To tell. This is said to be the same as Google.

The company uses Bing's API for ranking signals and may use third parties to retrieve Google data. That's because the search giant keeps this information a closely guarded secret. These rankings determine how important a website is regarding a particular term or topic.

Srinivas says that to determine rankings, they take a number of data points, including ranking data from Google and Bing, as well as update dates. This is input into the AI, where further analysis is done and a summary is created.

Why is using Google rankings a problem?

Competition doesn't kill companies.Companies kill themselves by not focusing on users and long-term thinking March 15, 2024

see next

This in itself is completely fine. If your goal is to answer questions and provide information, the more data points you have, the better. Still, Srinivas' past boasts about the newness and value of his technology are somewhat diminished by his use of Google's “legacy technology.”

Perplexity's claims that it uses Google and Bing in its ranking process also don't come at a good time for the company.

According to this information, OpenAI is leveraging Bing and building a purpose-built search product that uses its own powerful AI to provide analysis, ranking, and summarization of results.

It can also be integrated with ChatGPT to provide a fast search product that competes with Google and Perplexity.

But Mr. Srinivas may not care. He is an avid supporter of competition and writes of X: “Competition doesn't kill companies. Companies kill themselves by not focusing on users and long-term thinking.”

More about Tom's Guide

