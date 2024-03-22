Gutfeld: Google searches bury everything that goes against our point of view.





Is it time to break Google's grip so the truth can be told? When you use the world's most popular search engine, you probably assume you'll get unbiased answers. This is what made “Google it” a popular phrase, along with “Try it” and “Think differently.” And, “Mr. Gutfeld, this wrist restraint is chafing.” But it turns out that the truth falls flat when DEI takes over the technology.

Last month, users discovered that Gemini, Google's new AI tool, was almost completely incapable of rendering images of white people, effectively turning any image search into a Tyler Perry movie. . No matter what instructions you give the AI, it will create images of non-white people. A search returns images of a black Pope, a Viking of color, and, of course, a black Nazi.

“It's embarrassingly difficult to get Google Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people,” said one former Google employee. Well, that's the same feeling you get when you go to Red Lobster.

Announcer: That's what bigots say!

I used to worry that AI would build robots that looked like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, the Terminator only killed white people. Google executives say this was a mistake. Yes, and I fell on that candlestick. But now, former Google executives and some former engineers say the company made a mistake in prioritizing AI over good business practices. Shaun Maguire, a former partner at Google Ventures, said: “The failure of Google Gemini revealed how broken Google's culture is. It was a symptom of a larger cultural phenomenon that has taken over the company over the years. ”.

In other words, DEI blinded them to reality. They think pictures of black Nazis are a sign of progress. What's next? I Googled photos of terrorists from 9/11 and this came up. You have to reach a certain age to recognize it. That equity requires everyone to be on board in everything, including promoting genocide, and one former employee says DEI integrated into Google Engineers will help even the smallest software Even with amendments, it is necessary to outline the impact on DEI. Let's think about it. Imagine having to write an essay every time a plumber has to unclog a toilet about how it encourages representation of people with different genders, races, sexual orientations, and disabilities. please try. As for the **** load, that's an opportunity cost.

When DEI becomes a priority, a company's business becomes about managing DEI, and its products become its slaves. Instead of fixing the skewed research results, energy was poured into tons of pointless paperwork to justify the existence of the DEI chasm. Yes, DEI is a scam, but we need to look at Google more broadly.

A new study released this week by the Media Research Center found that Google has been meddling in elections for years, biasing search results toward Republicans, promoting Democrats, and suppressing news critical of Biden. . In other words, Google search has embedded anything that goes against their point of view, whether it's true or not. Google is no different from your average woke professor curating left-wing, anti-Western perspectives while getting high on the smell of his own farts.

So instead of helping people find relevant information, they are imposing their version of the world on us. This is why Google fired James Damore, who spoke out against the company's ideological echo chamber. They preferred to keep their radical objectives tightly controlled. Just like I write Kevin Sorbo's dream diary. Because they knew how bad it would be to find out that the tool you relied on so much was actually deceiving you.

Google used to be great at finding information, but now I can't find a way out of this mess. Because to solve this big problem we need to hold people accountable for their terrible decisions, and the left hates criticizing people, especially people who look like they came straight out of a City University pamphlet. What you should never do is hand over the reins of responsibility to the people who should also be responsible, namely your boss. Mr. Musk had a similar problem. Twitter had been taken over by political operatives who existed solely to enforce ideological conformity. So Musk bought it and gave Twitter a company-wide enema.

Maybe that should happen to Google, and a few billionaires should join forces and buy Google, not just for the company, but for the world. In the meantime, maybe Google should do some soul searching, but I don't want to use Google to do that. All you will receive is a photo of your feet.

Greg Gutfeld is currently the host of Gutfeld! (weekdays, 11pm-12am/ET) and cable news's highest rated show, The Five (weekdays, 5pm-6pm/ET). Serves as co-host.

