Why is the US suing Apple?The battle of monopoly vs. innovation | Technology News





The U.S. government has filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the technology giant of maintaining a broad and persistent illegal monopoly in the smartphone market.

Here's what we know about this incident and what happens next.

Why is Apple being sued?

Apple is the largest of the four major technology giants, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Google, with a market capitalization of over $1 trillion. All four companies have been investigated by U.S. and European regulators in recent years over complaints that they monopolize high-tech markets by stifling competition.

Apple, the world's most valuable publicly traded company, has become a test of legal challenges for the U.S. government.

Attorney General Merrick Garland argued at a press conference that Apple not only has an advantage over the competition, but maintains monopoly power in the smartphone market by violating federal antitrust laws.

If left unchecked, Apple will continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly. He added that the Department of Justice will vigorously enforce antitrust laws that protect consumers from higher prices and fewer choices.

The U.S. government claims Apple is undermining apps, products, and services that make users less dependent on their iPhones.

Garland also pointed out that Apple's net income exceeds the individual GDP of more than 100 countries. He said this was a result of the success of the iPhone. He added that Apple's share of the total smartphone market in the US is over 65%.

What are the main arguments raised by the Department of Justice?

In a legal challenge filed in federal court in New Jersey, the Justice Department argued that Apple is illegally inhibiting competition by restricting access to its hardware and software.

The 88-page lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court lists five areas in which Apple is allegedly abusing its power.

Blocking innovative apps: The lawsuit alleges that Apple blocked the development of apps that would allow users to easily switch between competing platforms. Suppression of mobile cloud streaming services: The company also claims it has hindered the development of cloud streaming apps that allow consumers to enjoy high-quality video games and other cloud-based applications without purchasing expensive smartphone hardware. There is. Cross-platform messaging apps: iMessage doesn't allow encrypted message exchange with competing platforms, which can make messages between iPhone and Android phones less secure.

The company has also been accused of gumming up and reducing the quality of photos and videos exchanged with non-Apple devices.

In 2022, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked at a technology conference whether Apple would fix messaging from iPhone to Android. The questioner said: It's nothing personal, but I can't send certain videos to my mom. Mr. Cook replied, “Please buy your mother an iPhone.”

Decreased functionality on non-Apple smartwatches: This means users who purchase an Apple Watch will have to keep buying an iPhone or face significant out-of-pocket costs, the lawsuit alleges. Restrictions on Third-Party Digital Wallets: The lawsuit alleges that Apple prevented third-party apps from offering tap-to-pay functionality and prevented the creation of cross-platform third-party digital wallets.

This is the first legal challenge to Apple by US President Joe Biden's administration. However, the company has been under regulatory scrutiny for years. Apple is involved in antitrust investigations in Europe, Japan and South Korea, and U.S.-based video game and software company Epic Games has already begun legal action.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils new Apple Watch in 2014 [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP]

How did Apple respond?

Apple argues that the lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law and warned that it sets a dangerous precedent.

At Apple, we innovate every day to make technology people love designing products that work together seamlessly, protect people's privacy and security, and deliver magical experiences for users, the company said in a statement. mentioned in.

This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that make Apple products stand out in a fiercely competitive marketplace. If successful, it would hinder our ability to develop the kind of technology people have come to expect from Apple at the intersection of hardware, software, and services.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone at a Best Buy store in Montreal, Quebec [File: Graham Hughes/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

But experts say the lawsuit is aimed at highlighting the range of choices available to users, rather than dictating how tech companies should design their products.

There are always concerns [with legislations] ..In the sense that technology legislation is a little behind the current state of technology, Katherine Trendacosta, director of policy and action at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told Al Jazeera.

But that's not exactly what this lawsuit is about. This lawsuit concerns anti-competitive practices by Apple. There's a difference between laws that say people have to be allowed to do something and laws that say they have to be designed a certain way, she added.

How did this lawsuit affect Apple?

After the announcement, the company's stock fell more than 4%, closing at $171.37.

Apple stock has fallen more than 10% since the beginning of the year. This marks a break from 2023, when the company's stock soared to an all-time high of $197.86 on Dec. 14.

When will the court make a decision?

Analysts say a resolution is not expected soon. Apple is likely to defend itself vigorously, and this lawsuit could drag on for some time.

Another antitrust case against Microsoft in the 1990s, in which the company was accused of illegally forcing PC manufacturers to favor its Internet Explorer software, took three years to reach a settlement. , which took another four years to get through the Court of Appeals.

