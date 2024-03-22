Manman's army of streaming bots reveals industry-wide problems





A Danish man was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for using a fake account to defraud a music streaming service into paying 2 million Danish kroner (approximately $290,000) in royalties. Ta. This unusual case revealed weaknesses in the business model behind the world's largest music platform.

The 53-year-old consultant, who had maintained his innocence, was charged with data fraud and copyright for using bots to listen to his music through fake profiles on both Spotify and Apple Music, collecting copyright royalties in the process. Convicted of infringement. The data fraud occurred between 2013 and 2019.

Fake or artificial streams are a big problem for the streaming industry. According to a study by the Francis National Center for Music, between 1 billion and 3 billion fake streams were made on popular music platforms in 2021. The music industry says fake streams are a problem because they divert royalty payments from real artists and contaminate streaming platform data.

This is an example of a growing problem within the music industry, said Rasmus Rex Pedersen, an associate professor at the Department of Communication at Denmark's Roskilde University, who studies music streaming. Streaming services have spent years developing tools to combat this type of fraud, but apparently without much success. He added that services still exist that advertise the sale of fake streams.

In February, a court in Aarhus, Denmark, heard how the man, whose name has been withheld, was accused of using bots to generate suspiciously high views of 689 songs he registered as his own music. was examined. In one week he had 244 music tracks played his 5.5 million times, and he had 20 accounts responsible for the majority of the streams. The defendants had previously claimed that these plays were related to their work in the music industry. His lawyer Henrik Garlick Jensen told WIRED he plans to appeal.

Maria Fredensland, CEO of the Danish Rights Alliance, which protects copyrights on the internet, said the man had written software that automatically played music and was the first to report the incident. He reportedly reported it to the police. So he didn't listen to much music. No one was seriously listening to that music. According to the Danish Rights Alliance, the defendant had 69 accounts on music streaming services, including 20 on Spotify alone. Thanks to his network of accounts, he was at one time the 46th highest paid musician in Denmark.

Although the defendant composed most of the music himself, 37 of the songs were modified versions of Danish folk music with altered tempos and pitches, added Fredensland, who was present in court.

Since 2016, Danish artists have noticed altered versions of their tracks circulating on streaming platforms. They reported the suspicious activity to Koda, a Danish organization that collects and distributes fees when songwriters and composers' music is played online. Koda's research revealed how payments to consultants went from zero to large sums in a short period of time. Korda then reported the matter to the Danish Rights Alliance, which investigates fraud. Koda's head of legal affairs, Jakob Hittel, said manipulating payments that are rightfully due to dedicated, hard-working music creators is not only immoral, but patently unfair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/streaming-bots-spotify/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos