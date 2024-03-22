Google stops showing currency conversion widget for ringgit searches





KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 If you want to know something, the best way is to search it on Google. This includes questions such as exchange rates.

However, Google appears to have removed one feature from its search results if you want to know the current value of the Malaysian Ringgit (RM) against other foreign currencies.

Google cites other sources for RM conversion searches

Google no longer displays currency conversion widgets for RM-related searches. soyachinkau pic

You can usually get the latest foreign exchange rates by simply searching for “US$ to RM”, “to RM”, or “to RM” in Google Search. In addition to that, Google displays a currency converter widget that displays graphs showing price changes over the past day, 5 days, 1 month, and 5 years.

This morning I noticed that the currency conversion widget is no longer appearing in search results for RM-related searches. This includes US$ to RM, RM to US$, Yen to RM, SG$ to RM, Renminbi to RM, RM to RM. Instead, it will display exchange rate search results from third-party websites. From its own searches, Google shows snippets of search results from Forbes Advisor or Revolut.

Google now cites information from third-party websites for RM-related currency conversions, even when you perform a voice search.

Google Search's currency converter widget will continue to display other currencies. soyachinkau pic

Interestingly, this does not affect non-RM-related searches. Google's popular search converter widget will continue to appear in search results for other currencies, including Singapore Dollar to USD, USD to Singapore Dollar, Singapore Dollar to USD, and USD to USD.

How do I access Google Search's USD to RM currency converter?

How to get US$ to RM currency conversion widget on Google Search. soyachinkau pic

If you still want to use Google's currency converter widget for RM-related searches, try the following workaround.

Find non-Malaysian Ringgit related currency conversions (e.g. US$ to SG$, SG$ to, From ) Change currency from the drop-down menu. The widget displays the currency conversion required for RM.

Google found to be displaying inaccurate conversion rates from USD to RM

Mr Fahmi said the US$1 to RM4.98 rate was not accurate. soyachinkau pic

Last week, Google was reprimanded for displaying an incorrect US dollar to ringgit exchange rate on March 15, 2024. Many people shared on social media that the Malaysian ringgit had depreciated to a rate of RM4.98 to US$1.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fazil cautioned the public against sharing false information about exchange rates. He also asked Google to explain the incorrect data. Bank Negara Malaysia also rejected Google's display rate, revealing that the ringgit stood at 4.7015 ringgit against the US dollar on March 15.

On March 18, Google apologized on X (formerly Twitter) and said it had contacted the third party that provided the USD to Ringgit exchange rate information to correct the error. At the time, they said they had resolved the issue and apologized for the confusion.

The search giant said it was providing exchange rates for informational purposes only and urged users to refer to BNM's website when making financial decisions. Google also provided a link to a Google Finance data disclaimer stating that Google cannot guarantee the accuracy of exchange rates displayed. You should check the current exchange rate before entering into any transaction that may be affected by exchange rate fluctuations.

We reached out to Google Malaysia to find out more about Google Search's currency conversion widget.Soya Chinkau

