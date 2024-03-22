NVIDIA examines the latest augmented reality developments and trends





Company experts delve into XR technology foundations and AI research

NVIDIA will provide an overview of the latest developments and trends in the augmented reality (XR) and spatial computing ecosystem with highlights of its work during Wednesday's session at this week's NVIDIA GTC conference and trade show in San Jose, California. I explained it including.

In a session titled “State of XR & Spatial Computing,” company experts will discuss everything from augmented reality in handhelds and glasses, to fully immersive virtual reality and mixed reality in head-mounted displays, to glasses-free holographic and parallax. We discussed the technical foundations of XR, all the way to 2D. It will be displayed. They also looked at software standards and recent algorithms that NVIDIA claims are advancing the field. Additionally, the company explored some of what it calls the most compelling immersive use cases and workflows.

During the session, NVIDIA will take a deep dive into the active research at the intersection of XR and artificial intelligence (AI), exploring how AI is being used to accelerate and enhance XR experiences, and how spatial computing is being used for AI exploration. revealed how it offers a vast sandbox. .

Greg Jones, director of product management for NVIDIA's Maxine AI Developer Platform, the company's streaming software development kit for delivering virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) over 5G and Wi-Fi networks. You mentioned CloudXR. These are specialized devices, he noted. Not everyone can afford these or have these. They will be everywhere. But there are monitors everywhere.

That's why Shalini de Mello, director of New Experience Research at NVIDIA, and her team have been working on using 2D models of the device in the field so they can adjust the parallax view as they move through the scene, he said. I did. Actually he can usually see the stereo on the 2D monitor. It was released by NVIDIA under the name Maxine 3D and is still in early access, Jones said.

But Jones added that companies are looking for XR solutions, so this idea of ​​how to build immersion and engagement on all these different devices was exactly what they were looking for. Ta.

People want entertainment, he continued, predicting that all devices will hit this sweet spot. From there, XR begins to change our lives.

According to NVIDIA, generative AI will also play a key role in future XR systems.

Two days ago, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gave an overview of the industry's latest AI advances in his annual conference keynote address.

