Towngas signs RISC-V chip deal, China Mobile announces capital and innovation outpost to boost Hong Kong's technology sector





[The government] In a statement welcoming China Mobile's CTC and research institute, Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mopo emphasized promoting collaboration between government, industry and the academic research sector, making Hong Kong a global innovation leader. He said that he is committed to developing the city as a technology hub. .

StarFive will work with xFusion to develop and industrialize a RISC-V chip called the Lion Rock Chip. The chip is tailored for data center environments and integrated into xFusion's intelligent computing products to enhance service capabilities. XFusion will enhance Towngass' capabilities in cloud computing, memory computing and other areas as part of its efforts to strengthen its competitiveness.

Dr. Peter Lee Kakit, Chairman of Towngas and Founder of Full Vision Capital.Photo: Handout

Dr. Peter Lee Cuckitt, Chairman of TownGas and Founder of Full Vision Capital, said TownGas will leverage xFusions' computing infrastructure and services to drive an intelligent, green transformation of the energy industry. said at the signing ceremony of a strategic cooperation agreement between the two companies. Friday.

By partnering with quality national development of computing infrastructure, we are committed to driving the digital transformation of Hong Kong's industry.

RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture that allows chip developers to configure and customize their designs. Lee said the semiconductor industry is expected to exceed US$1 trillion worldwide by 2030.

Hong Kong consumers may expect gas price hikes as rising costs hit Town Gas

The opening date of the laboratory has not yet been decided. Both companies said they hope to start production as early as next year. However, he added that production will not take place in Hong Kong.

“By leveraging cutting-edge RISC-V core technology, StarFive maximizes the benefits of vertical integration and develops products that are ideal for data center environments,” said Thomas Xu Tao, StarFive Chairman and CEO. It can be done.” The Shanghai-based company was founded by FullVision, an office of the Leeds family.

We welcome more partners to join us to form a strong alliance to jointly build a thriving ecosystem of RISC-V technology in the data center space.

27:21

Biden's China high-tech policy goals: 10-year handicap

Biden's China high-tech policy goals: 10-year handicap

The partnership with Towngas allows xFusion to enter the Hong Kong market and contribute to digital transformation efforts, said Jeffery Liu Honyun, Zhengzhou-based xFusions Chairman and CEO.

We aim to work together to foster a favorable industry ecosystem, promote synergistic development along the industry value chain, and provide high-quality computing services to everyone. he added.

Elsewhere, China Mobile said it has invested more than HK$30 billion (US$3.8 billion) in Hong Kong in recent years and hopes to enhance its status as a global communications hub.

Chinese semiconductor executives call for global cooperation despite US restraint

CTC will serve as China Mobile's overseas financial platform, managing overseas capital management, services and operations with Hong Kong as its global hub, developing capital channels within and outside China, and managing overseas capital risks.

The institute will focus on 6G network development, new generation mobile communications and artificial intelligence, with the overall goal of developing Hong Kong as an innovation and technology center.

China Mobile Chairman Yang Jie said Hong Kong has the unique advantages of being a hotbed of innovation and a premium global financial center.

[It] It has the unique advantage of strong support from its homeland and close ties with the rest of the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/business/banking-finance/article/3256409/towngas-signs-risc-v-chip-deal-and-china-mobile-announces-capital-and-innovation-outpost-boost-hong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos