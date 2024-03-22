Rethink your healthcare technology and data analytics strategy for 2024





CEO of Sphere, building a better future for those around us. AI-powered technology services.

I look at healthcare transformation from two perspectives: as a technology expert and as a patient. From a professional perspective, I have witnessed a major shift in the industry towards innovation and personalized care. As a patient, I have experienced firsthand the impact these advances have on health and treatment.

This dual recognition helps us understand how technology can enhance healthcare delivery while emphasizing the human element of patient-centered care. Healthcare is evolving from a one-size-fits-all approach to a personalized approach. This change is not just about technology. It's about prioritizing the patient.

Here are seven trends healthcare organizations should consider to stay patient-centered and innovative.

1. Customized patient-centered analysis

Healthcare organizations have relied on general-purpose data analytics solutions for years. However, these one-size-fits-all tools can no longer meet the demands of personalized patient care.

In 2024, healthcare companies will move away from these broad approaches to more customized analytics. This transition improves patient care and increases operational efficiency by providing insights tailored to specific healthcare scenarios.

Healthcare organizations are embracing this trend by developing patient portals with test results, medical history, appointments, billing information, personalized notifications, and more. By prioritizing data privacy, system interoperability, and strong security measures, you can unlock the full potential of your medical data.

2. Cloud-driven solutions go beyond outdated legacy systems

Legacy systems have proven to be a major stumbling block in the digital transformation of healthcare. Their inability to integrate with new technologies and adapt to new environments has forced organizations to say goodbye to these relics. 70% of healthcare companies have already adopted cloud computing. Cloud platforms facilitate real-time data sharing and collaboration that is essential to modern healthcare delivery.

Cloud computing provides scalability and flexibility to manage large amounts of data and quickly deploy new services. When moving to the cloud, healthcare organizations can better prioritize patient data security and regulatory compliance. Healthcare providers rarely migrate between clouds due to high costs and interoperability issues.

In 2024, we will see a shift towards maximizing cloud capabilities for data storage and collaboration, and as a platform for deploying AI and analytics applications.

3. An integrated healthcare ecosystem replaces siled systems.

Siled systems in healthcare contribute to inefficiency and fragmented care. As we move towards 2024, we are making a collective transition from these isolated systems to an integrated healthcare ecosystem. These interconnected platforms ensure a seamless flow of information, provide a complete picture of a patient's progress, and lead to better health outcomes through coordinated care.

This trend includes both reducing the number of separate software within an organization (MRS, widgets, imaging and billing systems) and integrating systems between hospitals and healthcare providers. Early stakeholder involvement can increase compatibility of IT systems, and strategic planning to address technical aspects can facilitate a smooth migration process.

Interoperability between different healthcare systems and devices ensures that patient data can be accessed and used across different platforms. In 2024, healthcare organizations will focus on strengthening health information exchange, adopting standards such as FHIR, and participating in health information networks to foster better care coordination.

4. Automation and AI: Say goodbye to manual processes

Time-consuming manual processes are becoming a thing of the past. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is changing everything from patient scheduling to diagnosis and treatment planning.

Healthcare organizations are cautiously deploying AI, viewing it not as a stand-alone technology but as a tool in the hands of physicians to drive efficiency. While the use of AI for personalized notifications and scheduling is common, AI-powered diagnosis and treatment is still in the testing stages. Healthcare providers continue to lack trust in AI technology. Testing and validation of AI should increase the reliability of AI applications in patient care.

5. From reactive to proactive: predictive and preventive care

The traditional reactive healthcare model is rapidly becoming obsolete. Instead, predictive analytics and preventive care are gaining importance.

By analyzing vast amounts of data, healthcare providers can identify risk factors and intervene early, shifting the focus from treating disease to maintaining health and preventing disease.

To move from reactive to preventive care, healthcare organizations can leverage anonymized patient data exchange shared across hospitals. This helps proactively identify symptoms of health problems early, prevent or diagnose diseases at an early stage, and reduce healthcare costs.

6. Blockchain for health data integrity

Blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent way to manage health records and transactions.

In 2024, many healthcare organizations will launch pilot projects to explore blockchain to ensure data integrity, facilitate the exchange of health information, and manage drug and medical device supply chains.

While blockchain is still considered a “bleeding technology” among healthcare providers, it will effectively allow patients to own patient data records and transactions. Storing digitized patient records and transactions on blockchain gives patients control over access to this data. However, there are challenges with blockchain regulatory compliance and setting interoperability standards for use in the medical field.

7. Wearables and remote patient monitoring

Wearable devices and remote patient monitoring technology will continue to evolve. These tools empower patients to take control of their health while providing healthcare providers with real-time data for better decision-making and early intervention. For example, some blood sugar monitoring devices are already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These devices can share patient data directly with doctors or through third-party integrations such as the Apple Health app.

Integrating this data into electronic health records (EHRs) will be a key focus, ultimately leading to fewer patient visits. Potential challenges in implementing this trend include educating patients on how to use wearables and overcoming reliability issues when sharing patient medical data via remote patient monitoring devices. It is included.

Embracing the new era of healthcare technology

2024 marks a significant turning point in healthcare technology and data analytics. Saying goodbye to outdated trends, we usher in a new era of innovation and efficiency.

Healthcare organizations that embrace these changes and readjust their strategies accordingly have a better chance of surviving and thriving in this dynamic landscape. The future of healthcare is here, more integrated, intelligent, and patient-centric than ever before.

