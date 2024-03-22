Trust & Safety for Investors: Rethinking the Trust & Safety Vendor Ecosystem





Anne Ferres, Luke Conroy, AI4Media / A Better Picture of AI / The Hidden Labor of Internet Browsing / CC-BY 4.0

Last summer, I wrote an article for Tech Policy Press describing the growth of the ecosystem of vendors serving the trust and safety space. Since then, journalists at WIRED and CNBC have also recognized its potential importance and published an exploration of the topic as some major platforms drastically cut back on internal spending on trust and safety. It is published. Besides these articles, some information about the companies in this group and the market trends they seek to exploit can also be gleaned from a series of reports published in recent months.

Safety Tech Report

Safety technology has a broader scope than trust and safety vendors, including providers of somewhat related products and services aimed at end users such as governments, law enforcement, network administrators, schools, parents, and individual users. It's covered. The earliest of these reports, 'Safer Technology, Safer Users: Britain as a World Leader in Safety Technology' (2020), with the more modest title 'UK Safety Technology Sector: 202x analysis') was commissioned by the UK Department. Science, Innovation & Technology is a sector analysis of the UK safety technology industry.

The UK government has supported the emergence of this industry as part of its strategy to improve online safety. The UK has two industry bodies in this area, OSTIA and AVPA, and the government previously operated an internationally oriented Safety Technology Innovation Network to foster industry development, and created a Safety Technology Challenge Fund for the same purpose. It was operated. Skeptics have suggested that the motivation behind the Online Safety Act, or at least some of its provisions, was to drive business towards British safety technology companies.

Recognizing the similarities between cybersecurity and safety technology, Paladin Capital Group, a leading industry venture capital firm, has commissioned the consultants who wrote the UK report to produce a parallel report for investors on the US safety technology sector. I was asked to create one. It was published in 2022, followed by an international edition in December 2023.

All of these reports provide a classification for their field. Identify areas of overlap with other industries. Estimate the size of the industry in terms of number of companies and invested capital. and predict growth based on quantitative and narrative trends (such as impending legislation). The Paladin-sponsored report specifically highlights the aforementioned similarities and intersections between safety technology and cybersecurity, which has since become a fairly common trope.

From philanthropy to VC

Finally, last week, Duco, a specialist network consultancy focused on trust and security, released its Trust and Security Market Research Report. This report focuses specifically on companies that service platform reliability and safety features. This provides a positive rationale for investing in these companies and fleshes out the value proposition at sector level for prospective investors. The case for vendor involvement is also being built for platform executives, but this may also be to reassure investors that the vendor company has a loyal customer base.

The analyzes to date have been either journalistic work or commissioned by groups interested in promoting the industry, either as governments fostering local businesses or as venture capital firms boosting sectors in which they have already invested heavily. Met. In contrast, this latest report was funded by the Future of Online Trust and Safety Fund. The Future of Online Trust and Safety Fund, according to information provided by separate projects, includes the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, Omidyar Network, Google, and Discord. (Omidyar said he published a grant to Tech Policy Press in 2022.)

This report is a sequel to the Atlantic Councils Scaling Trust on the Web, which was also partially funded by the Hewlett Foundation, and Duco also contributed analysis. This research defined the social importance of trust and safety to an audience of philanthropists and stakeholders outside the technology industry. We advocated the development of shared expertise and tools to increase the reliability and safety effectiveness of all platforms without relying on resources. As I argued in an article last year, vendorization of trust and safety can be understood as the next stage of expertise sharing in the maturing field of trust and safety. This is probably why the Duco report was commissioned. To advance the field by exposing investors to vendors who develop high-quality trust and safety solutions and make them widely available.

Same theme, new numbers

However, the report includes 222 companies identified as active in this space (of which approximately 62 appear to constitute software companies with trust and safety solutions at their core) and It includes a new analysis of the role played in the field. , many of the report's core insights are not significantly different from those mentioned in previous works. For example: International growth with notable hubs. Comparison with the cybersecurity field. Regulation as a driver of business. Trust and safety are brand safety values ​​for both the platform and its advertisers. Securing human resources through temporary layoffs. The risks and benefits of advances in AI. And the sector he divides into three main groups: BPO, full moderation platforms, and individual tools.

This report primarily contributes to the analysis of the market for these vendors, in addition to framing this specific area for investors. By quantifying different platforms and their reliability and safety needs, and adding public information and expert opinion on costs and expenditures, we have created a total addressable market (TAM) for reliability and safety solutions. You can now calculate a serviceable addressable market (SAM) that reflects your current spending. About reliable and safe vendors. By incorporating various trends, including changes due to the increased use of AI-powered moderation, we can now predict his TAM and SAM over the next few years.

Although these calculations require some estimation, the report's contributor list includes investors, current and former trust and safety leaders, and vendors with a deep understanding of the market. It details how experts disagree on the extent to which software spending will increase internally or vendor-driven. The methodology is explained in detail along with its limitations. Google Sheets is also linked with TAM/SAM datasets, calculations, and even the ability to adjust assumptions to generate alternative estimates and forecasts.

Lack: Investment Risk

In line with the mission to advocate for investments in reliable and secure vendors, little consideration is given to the risks of putting money into this space. I will briefly discuss only three considerations.

Concentration of purchasing power in platforms controlled by tech giants (who tend to keep much of their work in-house), the tendency for software products to become cheaper over time, and the prospect of worker unionization (with respect to BPO) .

Other risks that may be mentioned include:

Recent cuts to trust and safety at some major platforms have prioritized short-term profits over long-term ones, and have not necessarily hurt their standing. This could lower standards across the board and reduce total spending on trust and safety. Conversely, increased focus on trust and security from well-funded platforms can drive talent away from vendors. As regulators push for standardization, advances in AI classification methods and the potential for solutions to become less expensive and less differentiated, defining a unique selling point for startups will become more difficult. It will be difficult. As regulations take shape in various countries, there is a risk that governments will tighten them. It selectively licenses favored vendors, making it difficult for excluded vendors to do business.A story of the values ​​of trust and safety

Another group that I believe will benefit from the Trust & Safety Market Research Report are startups in this space, and in fact several of the early stage founders I am in contact with have already read this report. I am expressing my gratitude. This is invaluable in guiding both their business strategy and funding proposals, as well as naming the large number of VC firms already investing in this space. Additionally, they now have a larger framework for the industry and its opportunities shared by the investment community, which may facilitate easier and more productive communication.

If successful, this will further clarify its role as a companion report to the Scaling Trust Report. Together, these efforts will create an authoritative and coherent public narrative about the value of trust and security for different parts of society. For those of us who believe in the importance of this field, when people outside the tech industry seem barely aware of its existence (or believe that content moderation is just a euphemism for censorship) ), this is a very serious issue for those who cannot fully believe. A valuable project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techpolicy.press/trust-safety-for-investors-revisiting-the-trust-safety-vendor-ecosystem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos