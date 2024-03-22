SPECS 2024: Innovation in retail facility management





Next-generation technology can play an important role in facility management.

Advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality ease the work of retail facility managers.

I had the pleasure of presenting a session on Technology Innovation for Facility Managers at Chain Store Ages' 60th Annual SPECS Show held recently in Grapevine, Texas.

In a lively, interactive discussion, Joshua Witte, Director of Energy, Sustainability, and Property Management for Dollar Tree & Family Dollar Stores, and Adam Oryszczak, Director of Facilities Services for Ulta Beauty, discuss maintaining retail stores. We explored how advanced technology solutions are being used to help. .

Take a closer look at how retailers are implementing artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions into their facility management operations.

A.I.

In a discussion about how artificial intelligence (AI) fits into retail facility management, Oriszczak said retailers can use AI to streamline their space planning efforts.

“You can create heat maps to track foot traffic, see how your employees work, and tailor your space to meet their needs. This allows you to maximize your space without a complete overhaul. We can take advantage of it,” Oryszczak said.

Witte discussed how AI can serve as a valuable tool to enhance energy management efforts.

“AI provides a unified view of energy and utility data,” he said. “Receive intelligent, actionable information. AI-based predictive algorithms help you avoid problems before they happen.”

He added that AI can also help retailers right-size facility management staffing, such as maximizing employee efficiency and automating manual tasks without necessarily reducing headcount.

AR/VR

AR/VR solutions allow retailers to overlay contextual virtual data onto the real-world environment around them. Oryszczak said that as an example of how AR and VR technology can be incorporated into a retailer's facility management efforts, customers can purchase products and shades within the company's AR-enabled iPhone and Android apps. He highlighted the features of his Ulta Beautys Glam Beauty Lab, which allows you to test virtually.

“You take a photo of yourself, you take that photo online, and you see how different cosmetics look in AR images,” says Oryszczak. “You can do the same thing in your facility. You can take the layout of your store and use AR to see what changes to fixtures, lighting, etc. will look like.”

As a result, costs for creating store planograms and store remodeling projects can be significantly reduced, Olyszczak said.

In addition, Witte said retailers can use VR to share different options for a facility environment with different stakeholders. They understand what the possibilities are, he said.

IoT

Mr. Witte highlighted the role that Internet of Things (IoT) solutions can play in streamlining critical facilities management functions.

“We have an ecosystem of smart devices that can be linked to systems like water, lighting, and HVAC,” Witte said. “It allows for a layer of control that wasn't available before. You can open portals to your facility through platform interconnections. If you don't open the portals, you risk being left behind.”

Witte also said retailers can use RFID or QR code-based monitoring to manage assets such as rooftop technology.

“By scanning a QR code, you can perform triage on the rooftop system,” he said.

