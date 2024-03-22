Curry's improves the shopping experience for customers with disabilities — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





And this week, we spotlighted Currys, which became the first technology retailer to partner with WelcoMe to improve the shopping experience for customers with disabilities.

The partnership launches to coincide with Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

The aforementioned platform, which is a dedicated web app, works by allowing shoppers with disabilities to register for a visit online and directly.

By completing a simple form with your specific disability-related needs and information, as well as your expected arrival date/time, the store will be notified of your upcoming visit and will have the opportunity to accommodate your specific requirements, etc.

The tool also provides retail partners with access to universal guidance and best practice techniques specific to a particular disability.

The trial will be carried out across 20 Currys stores in the Birmingham area including Birmingham Castle Vale, Birmingham Highgate, Birmingham Selly Oak, Burton, Cannock, Kidderminster, Leicester Fosse, Leicester St George's, Loughborough, Mary Hill Retail Park, Shrewsbury and Solihull. will be implemented. , Stafford, Stoke Festival Park, Stoke Longton, Sutton Coldfield, Tamworth, Telford, Wednesbury J9, Wolverhampton.

Gavin Neate, founder of WelcoMe, said: Currys is the ideal partner to promote the involvement of people with disabilities. The staff we have worked with so far couldn't be more excited to test our platform, and their excitement at the possibility of supporting customers and staff alike is truly inspiring. did.

Seeing our knowledgeable, disability-confident staff interact with customers with disabilities and hearing positive feedback from both is one of the most surprising ways our Tech 4 Good solutions can change the world. I felt emotional and proud to have Callie join me on this journey.

The project also builds on Curry's year-long “Quiet Hour,” in which stores reduce noise, dim lights, and eliminate flashing screens in stores from 11 a.m. every Monday to Friday. Make it.

Ainsley Sykes, Head of Commercial Initiatives, Retail Design and Technology, commented: We've had a lot of success with our Quiet Hour initiative, which leads the way Curry's operates every weekday, but we wanted to do even more.

We found that 60% of customers with disabilities can't find the information they want about a product online. That's why it's even more important that our customers with disabilities have access to our stores so they can see, touch and try our products, and talk to our expert colleagues.

The WelcoMe platform will greatly support our promise to help everyone enjoy great technology.

WelcoMe is available across a range of sectors, including clients such as Northlink Ferries, Westminster City Council, Crowne Plaza Hotel and Glasgow Science Centre.

