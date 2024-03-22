Trust Buster with Apple and Google in its sights





Shortly after Jonathan Cantor took over the Justice Department's antitrust division in November 2021, the Justice Department set aside an additional $50 million to investigate monopolies, destroy criminal cartels, and block mergers.

To celebrate, Cantor bought a giant check prop, placed it outside his office, and wrote “Break Em Up” in the memo line of the check.

Mr. Canter, 50, has since advanced that philosophy and become the chief architect of the most important effort in decades to combat the concentration of power in corporate America. On Thursday, he took the biggest stance when the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple. In an 88-page lawsuit, the government alleged that Apple violated antitrust laws by making customers dependent on its iPhones and less likely to switch to competing devices.

The lawsuit joins two Justice Department antitrust lawsuits against Google that allege the company has illegally strengthened its monopoly. Mr. Canters' staff has also challenged numerous mergers, including filing a lawsuit to block JetBlue Airways' acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

In an interview in January, Cantor said he wants to help real people by working to make antitrust laws work for workers, consumers and entrepreneurs, and protect democratic values. He declined to comment on the Google lawsuit or other ongoing litigation.

At Thursday's press conference about the Apple lawsuit, Cantor compared the case to previous challenges the Justice Department has filed against Standard Oil, AT&T and Microsoft. The lawsuit aims to protect the market for innovations we don't yet know about, he said.

Mr. Cantor and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Lina Khan are currently taking action against four of the six largest publicly traded technology companies in a bid to thoroughly rein in the industry's power. The FTC has filed separate antitrust lawsuits against Facebook and Instagram owners Meta and Amazon.

But Kanter and Kahn are keeping an eye on how far they can go. President Biden will be removed from the White House in the November election, and Mr. Cantor and Mr. Khan may be with him.

More than 20 people who knew Mr. Cantor, including current and former Justice Department officials, spoke about his rise over the past 20 years. Others spoke anonymously about secret government deliberations and presentations.

Mr. Cantor grew up in an apartment in Queens, New York, where his parents still live. After graduating from Forest Hills High School, he attended the State University of New York at Albany and then attended law school at Washington University in St. Louis.

“I grew up in a community with hard-working people: school teachers, police officers, taxi drivers and store owners. The American Dream truly opens doors and opportunities for a better life for future generations. I did it because I believed it would be provided,” he said.

He said antitrust enforcement is tied to these values ​​to ensure these opportunities are available to all and enable people to succeed on their own merits.

After earning his law degree, Mr. Cantor worked at the FTC before joining major law firms such as Cadwallader, Wickersham & Taft, and Paul Weiss. At one point, he was a representative for Microsoft. As the company went on the offensive against Google, which was eating its lunch in online search, Kanter made the pitch around Washington that Google deserved more scrutiny.

He later made similar claims against other Google critics, including News Corp and Yelp, saying regulators should also investigate additional tech giants. At the same time, he also championed corporate mergers in different industries.

Mr. Canters' work against some of the biggest technology companies has won him fans among those who believe antitrust law is an essential tool to make the economy more fair.

Khan said in a November interview that insiders had come to similar conclusions.

After being nominated by Biden, Kanter, who often favors formal peaked lapels and even wore an A. Lange & Schnee dress watch that retails for $34,500 for a photo shoot, said: He shared with his staff his plans for the antitrust division. said a person familiar with the announcement.

Kanter branded his effort with a catchy code name. The agency's plan to quickly review ongoing cases has earned it the Gen Z nickname “Real-Time AF,” short for Real-Time Antitrust Filing. He called his plan to investigate corporate executives the “Billionaire Responsibility Project.”

Canter told his team that at any given time, the office would be able to manage 30 civil cases and another 30 criminal cases. He called this plan 30 for 30.

Officials said the agency was already stretched to its limits, and some staffers felt Mr. Canter was setting unreasonable goals.

The amount of time he spent on personal training also took a toll. Mr. Cantor initially did not take on the case against Google, having spent years representing his rivals. His chief deputy, Doha Mekki, will take the lead when he is unable to work on a case, such as a challenge to the Jet Blues' acquisition of Spirit.

Still, Mr. Cantor has been active in pursuing lawsuits against the tech giants.

As Google's antitrust case over online search headed to trial last year, he told government lawyers that the company's sheer size gave it more power and made it harder for rivals to compete. He told them to make their claims more clear and conspicuous. He stated his knowledge on this matter. That idea was a central theme when the case was heard in a Washington court last fall. (A ruling is expected later this year.)

Mr. Cantor also oversaw the final months of the Justice Department's investigation into Google's dominance of online advertising technology. He urged his colleagues that the government should push for cases to be decided by juries rather than judges, as is customary in similar civil cases, according to people familiar with the matter. A jury trial is scheduled to begin in September.

Mr. Canters' work has been scrutinized by critics who question whether he and his compatriots are overstepping the limits of antitrust law to the detriment of the economy.

William Kovačić, a law professor at George Washington University and former FTC chairman, said Cantor has yet to win a major monopoly case like the one the FTC has pursued against Apple and Google. Ta.

In a way, he said, he's still looking for a more prominent trophy to display on his mantelpiece. If he wins one of these monopoly cases, he can take the rest of his 10 years off.

In an interview in January, Canter defended his push to change the way agencies operate. The world has changed dramatically in the past 30 years, he said. People use new media to communicate, obtain information from a variety of sources, and conduct business transactions on dominant platforms.

He said it is important to recognize the changes when it comes to fit-for-purpose antitrust enforcement in the modern economy. and adapt to ensure enforcement of the text of the antitrust laws and applicable precedent. But it enforced the law in a way that reflected today's economic realities.

Tripp Mickle contributed reporting from San Francisco. Jack Begg contributed to his research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/22/technology/jonathan-kanter-apple-antitrust.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos