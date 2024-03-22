Terrible camera and doorbell – Google Nest Community





I purchased 4 Google Nest cameras (with batteries) and a matching doorbell. Everything is wired together by an electrician (so you don't have to rely on batteries). I also purchased two Google Home hubs to access live footage from my camera and doorbell.

They're all really bad and a huge waste of money. Even if you see a notification on your phone, you can't actually see what's there because you can't reach or use your camera.

The spinning wheel just spins, but I get a message saying “live video is not available”.Camera is not accessible or battery is being conserved

It's not a battery issue since it's connected via wire. I have full and strong WiFi so that's not an issue. Rebooting and resetting and reverting to factory settings does not resolve the issue. I also connected the whole system to pure 2.4 GHz (IoT) and it's still garbage.

I have a high-end (Orbi 9 series Wi-Fi 6) mesh network that is very fast, so the signal is fine. We also installed an external satellite to make sure it wasn't due to a weak signal.

I used to use a wired Nest camera and it was great. Why on earth Google changed these and the app is beyond me. They are now completely useless and unfit for purpose. The same goes for doorbells. Someone calls your house, you can't access the live feed, and by the time something happens, the person or package is long gone. It's very frustrating.

Then there's Google help, what a joke. I've been chatting for years and someone would get back to me within 24 hours, then 2 weeks later nothing.

I just ordered a new system with a different brand. Basically, you'll end up throwing about 1,200 pieces in the trash. Very frustrated and angry.

