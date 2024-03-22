Microsoft deal, Apple and Google talks show tech giants need help from AI





(Bloomberg) Earlier this week, Microsoft named artificial intelligence pioneer Mustafa Suleiman to head its consumer AI business, hiring most of the staff from his startup Inflection AI. The day before, Bloomberg reported that Alphabet Inc.'s Google is in talks to license its Gemini AI engine to Apple.

The moves suggest that Microsoft and Google are struggling to figure out how to leverage generative artificial intelligence, even as they pour billions of dollars into partnerships, investments and product development. Neither company has moved fast enough to develop consumer products that generate revenue and gain market share, and despite their size and power, they remain vulnerable to disruption.

While engineers struggle to perfect the large-scale language models that underpin technology, companies are forming alliances and searching the world for talent and promising startups.

To establish a leadership position in generative AI, each tech giant is relying on a variety of factors, including computing power, top-of-the-line AI models, reliable and easy-to-use products, and how to bring them to people. must be assembled. None of the tech giants has all the ingredients. Once a pioneer in large-scale language models, Google continues to release products with worrying errors and biases. Microsoft has had a head start in having exclusive access to many of OpenAI's breakthrough models, but it has never been adept at building exciting consumer products outside of video games. was.

Apple has been lagging behind in artificial intelligence for years, and to strengthen its capabilities in China, the company is in exploratory talks with Baidu about using the Chinese company's AI technology in devices sold in China. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. On the plus side, Apple sells the world's most popular smartphones, and its App Store serves as a distribution platform for millions of apps. The company plans to announce its AI revival strategy in June.

Ido Caspi, research analyst at GlobalX ETF, said that even large technology companies and cloud providers with vast resources cannot innovate the entire generative AI ecosystem on their own. Companies must always be on the lookout for the best talent and technology to fill gaps in their portfolio.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella is not satisfied with the efforts of his team that develops consumer products, two people familiar with his thinking said. Over the past year, the company has incorporated his AI into his Bing search engine, Windows, Office, and other products, and created a variety of digital assistants under his new Copilot brand. But Bing has made little profit against search market leader Google, and has other products in development. OpenAI has given Microsoft a first-mover advantage, but the startup is focused on the underlying technology rather than developing products for the software giant.

That's why Nadella hired Suleiman to be executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft AI, and Inflection AI co-founder Khan Simonian to be the new division's chief scientist. Nadella needed someone to integrate and oversee product development, and he believes he found that person in Suleiman, with whom they bonded over conversations about how to tailor AI to individual users.

What we're really trying to do is create a true end-to-end product experience, so the user feels like there's a seamless, fluid, human-like conversational interaction, Suleiman said in an interview Monday. Told. He compared the work to sculpture, saying that in art, we understand the true sweet spot when technology is ready, and how we can make the experience have an essence and character that is familiar, accessible, and believable. He said it was necessary to know.

Nadella also knows that as AI completely transforms industries, even Microsoft's flagship products are not immune to disruption by peers like Google or startups that haven't yet been invented. . Because these businesses are so large, will they be re-litigated at some point? Nadella said in an interview. Therefore, even incumbents cannot take it for granted.

Nadella's belief in Suleiman is not shared worldwide. During his time at Google's DeepMind, Suleiman did not focus on consumer products. At Inflection AI, he oversaw the development of a chatbot he called Pi, designed to interact with users in a more human and supportive way. However, despite attracting 1 million daily active his users, this startup could not find his case for business. Suleiman was also accused of mistreating DeepMind employees. He admits he made a mistake and he says he learned from his experience. Still he is unsure how well he will be able to work with Microsoft's existing team.

The proposed partnership between Google and Apple is still under consideration, so there are few details about how exactly it would work. However, if this partnership goes through, it could help companies with their AI efforts.

Apple has been testing its own large-scale language model, codenamed Ajax, since early last year, according to people familiar with the situation. Some employees are also experimenting with a basic chatbot called Apple GPT. But the people said Apple's technology remains inferior to tools from Google and other rivals, making a partnership seem like a better option. Apple may eventually partner with another company or companies, including OpenAI.

Google has been racing to incorporate AI into its products, but the company is struggling with concerns that it is too slow to take advantage of market changes and is trying to catch up with Microsoft. Last month, the company discontinued the image-generating device amid criticism for inaccurate depictions of historical races. The deal with Apple is Gemini's highest-profile partnership with Google to date, and could be a big boon for the company's AI efforts. Apple has more than 2 billion of his devices currently in use, and they could become the home of his Google Gemini later this year.

By pushing Google's AI tools to as many devices as possible, it could become a tool that users reflexively rely on, similar to an enterprise search engine, and additional user data will make the program even sharper. This creates a virtuous cycle. Earlier this year, Google struck a deal with Samsung Electronics to integrate its Gemini technology into the South Korean company's phones, a glimpse into how Google could leverage its relationships with Android device makers in the age of generative AI. Ta.

Industry observers expect technology companies to continue collaborating and investing in startups to enhance their services and avoid disruption. Dan Wang, a professor of innovation and entrepreneurship at Columbia Business School, said both need each other, especially in fields like AI that require engineering expertise and large amounts of computing power. Ta. This is a smart way for big tech companies to spread risk. He added that no one has actually found a killer application yet that people are willing to pay money for.

With assistance from Mark Bergen, Mark Gurman, and Julia Love.

(Updated to report that Apple is in talks to use Baidus AI technology.)

