Top innovators selected to drive technology and innovation at University of Houston





The University of Houston is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished experts to key leadership roles within the Department of Energy and Innovation's Office of Technology, Transfer and Innovation (OTTI). These appointments mark an important step in the University's ongoing commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and partnerships between academia and industry.

Halle Ardebili, Kamel Salama Endowed Professor of Mechanical Engineering, has been appointed Assistant Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Startup Ecosystem. Michael Harrold, Cullen Professor of Engineering in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, will assume the role of assistant vice president for intellectual property and industry engagement.

Halle Ardebili, the new assistant vice chancellor for entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems, and Michael Harrold, assistant vice chancellor for intellectual property and industry engagement at the University of Houston.

“Dr. Ardebili and Dr. Harold are both tried leaders in their respective fields, already contributing to our rich academic environment with their knowledge, expertise, and commitment to innovation.” said Ramanan Krishnamoorthi, Vice Chancellor for Energy and Innovation. “Having them lead our growing team will help the university continue its culture of innovation and contribution to society.”

In his new role, Ardebili will oversee entrepreneurship and startup efforts at the University of California. She will be responsible for leading the Startup and Entrepreneurship staff within OTTI, with a focus on advancing faculty and student-related innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives. Her primary responsibilities include mentoring and mentoring faculty and student startups, fostering collaborations with organizations such as the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship, and promoting the commercialization of technology developed at the university. It is included.

In his new role, Harold will lead the university's technology transfer activities. He will lead the licensing and intellectual property management staff within OTTI, with a focus on accelerating the generation of intellectual property, managing the university's intellectual property portfolio, and fostering industry partnerships. He also oversees the effective operation and management of UH's IP assets, ensuring optimal monetization and protection of intellectual property.

Both positions will play an integral role in increasing faculty engagement, fostering innovation from lab to market, and strengthening collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. These appointments underscore the university's commitment to promoting innovation, economic development, and industry partnerships.

Mr. Ardebili, who first joined the university in 2004, previously served as Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiatives at Karen University of Technology. She and her team have developed a cutting-edge fully stretchable fabric-based lithium-ion battery. This holds promise for a variety of applications, including potential use in astronaut equipment, military uniforms, and underwater vehicles. Her research has received support from the National Science Foundation, NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and others. She also has experience in the industry, from 2000 until 2003 when she served as a researcher in her R&D at General Electric.

Harold held various technical and management positions at DuPont from 1993 to 2000. He joined the university in 2000 as Dean of Chemical Engineering. He served the role until his 2008 and from 2013 he played the role again until 2020. He and his students conduct research on catalytic reactions in energy and environmental applications. Texas Clean As a principal investigator at the Center for Engines, Emissions, and Fuels (TxCEF), he holds advanced catalyst technologies that reduce harmful vehicle emissions and conducts technology testing and validation for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Did. In addition to numerous industry and professional honors, Harold's contributions earned him the Esther Farfel Award in 2013, the highest honor bestowed on faculty at the University of California.

In addition to their new responsibilities, Mr. Ardebili and Mr. Harold will continue in their roles as faculty members.

