The world Google wants to see | Michael Toscano





If Big Tech companies have observed anything about human nature in the process of gaining economic, political, and cultural supremacy, it is that Homo sapiens do not know where their bodies actually live or They prefer artificial digital experiences to human relationships. Big tech companies have noticed that consumers seem willing to take reality lightly and venture endlessly into cyberspace to live as and among digital avatars.

Armed with this knowledge, Facebook regrouped as a meta platform. Its next major effort, the Metaverse, is not a tool, but a complete reimagining of how humans relate to reality itself. According to marketing, when you are in the Metaverse, the world and yourself become completely subject to your will. His next Apple product, the Apple Vision Pro, was similarly created with the conviction that the short distance between your eyes and your smartphone is actually too far for most people. Apple realized that humans prefer to see the world entirely through the perspective of their devices. Apple Vision Pro allows your device to actually use visual information to map your physical environment and provide cues for action. If people feel uncomfortable around them, they can simply turn a dial and enter the Metaverse, where they can go wherever they want at any time. Big Tech is making trillions of dollars off the insight that humanity aspires to be herded together in a digitally reimagined world.

This discovery was also used by Alphabet to design ChatGPT's new AI competitor, Google Gemini. Online users who recently tried out the Google Geminis AI image creation tool found the tool to be stubbornly reluctant to create images of individuals and families of European descent. When users attempted to do so, Gemini argued that portraying white people in a positive light or as having a fundamental connection to a particular place, political group, or cultural environment was too insensitive. . However, AI was all too willing to erase Europeans from their own history and reimagine a past in which non-whites occupied their lives and roles. For example, Gemini's image of America's Founding Fathers is a man of East Asian, South Asian, or African descent. The Pope is a South Asian woman. And, adding to the absurdity, when a user searches for his 1943 German soldier, among the images generated is one of his, a black man in a Stormtrooper uniform holding a rifle and bayonet. will be displayed.

Google aims to transport users to a less offensive, reimagined present, one in which there is no special place for white people. Naturally, AI needs to erase the past in order to cleanse the present. Embarrassed, Google quickly pulled Geminis image creator from the market. However, despite having a similarly racialized worldview, its text generator remains available. The bias in writing is less obvious in the era of illiteracy, so a world without white people remains, but only in words.

As a technical matter, a process known as reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) has trained Gemini to prefer sentences to be completed and images to be produced in exactly this racialized manner. . Large-scale language models like Gemini tap into vast repositories of human speech to mechanically embed the next most likely word in a sequence, derived from statistical models of human usage. Masu. This means that the model can literally say anything unless it is taught not to do so via reinforcement learning. Models are strengthened by repetition, not rules, so teams are established over and over again that the model should say one thing and not another. There are no Google guidelines for what these teams are tasked with emphasizing in their models. This is because Google does not currently publish guidelines. But the results are clear. When used to generate images, the fanatical repetition of inoffensiveness led to Europeans being erased from the human record. Google CEO Sundar Pichai modestly said the model was biased.

According to a Google spokesperson, Google's mission is to organize the world's information. So far, search has been our primary means of doing that, and we still rely on search to present everything there is to know about the world in an unedited, unlayered way. We believe that if you want to understand a subject, a Google search is all you need.

That's not how search works. A few years ago, Google took on the challenge of paternalistically reshaping user personas through search by structuring available information according to unspecified (albeit clearly progressive) priorities. . As John Askonas has observed, predicting what will be useful, while value-neutral as it may sound, influences decisions about what is useful for both individual users and groups, and can shape who we become, for better or for worse.

Google's 2005 Founders Letter by Larry Page and Sergey Brin is more honest. Google's search team is also very focused on relevancy. Even if you don't know what you need, you can get exactly what you need. And Google is absolutely right, observing that it successfully guides users down an infinite number of predetermined paths, and that humans are bendable. As long as our desires are indeterminate and malleable—as long as we are human, Asconas says, the engineering choices of Google and other companies must be as much an act of persuasion as a prediction.

One of the driving forces behind Google's products is more than shaping the world, it's about seeing the world and, above all, seeing you. Google is what Ernst Jünger called “the power of questioning.” In what may be one of his greatest tricks in history, search was presented as a tool for users to learn, observe, and look outward. But it's actually designed to look under the hood and give Google a detailed map of your interests, activities, and relationships. According to the Guardian, just the data Google has about you could fill millions of Word documents. Google has approximately 5 billion users worldwide. The amount of information we collect about people on a completely voluntary basis is beyond comprehension.

Knowing the inner workings of the world's people in such thorough and detailed detail is one of the most amazing powers that has ever appeared on this planet. The tyrannical potential of such a system is clear. The public is essentially unsuspecting and assumes that Google is simply mining data to improve targeted advertising. Idiosyncrasies in advertising can cause surprise or discomfort, but they are unlikely to cause fear. But you should. All that is required for this information to become a weapon against the wrong-headed is that it is granted access to the dark police. This is already happening. Journalistic revelations such as the Twitter Files have revealed that intelligence agents regularly work with Big Tech companies, often against the American people.

Google's seeing power literally encompasses the Earth. In Why We Drive, Matthew B. Crawford argues that Google Maps bears a striking resemblance to bureaucratic efforts to make state territory legible to political power. There is. That is, exposing complex regions to simplified views with the aim of making them more accessible to authorities and easier to measure and calculate. Crawford writes: Consider what it would mean for a single company to develop a comprehensive index of the physical world. That's exactly what Google wants.

For Crawford, when homes and communities are designed for corporate profit, exposed and easily accessible to uninvited consumers and powerful people, it is tantamount to a loss of control. I think Mr. Crawford is absolutely right, but the point of this essay is that Google has sought to catalog the entire world and has come closer to seeing it than any other power on Earth. It is. It traced the endlessly confusing chain of human relationships and made it easy to read the depths of human consciousness. It has created a complete picture of human life.

So it's even more surprising to find out that Google doesn't like what it sees. What better explanation is there for Google Gemini erasing an entire human race from history and obscuring their very existence in modern times, where we know very well who they are and what they have accomplished, for better or for worse? By successfully pulling billions of users into the arms of artificial reality, Google has revealed the very plasticity of human life. And it discovered within itself the power and desire to reshape the image of the world into something more appealing. It is wise to pay close attention to who is participating and who is not.

Michael Toscano writes from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Image by Ben Loomis. Licensed via Creative Commons. Image has been cropped.

Image by Ben Loomis. Licensed via Creative Commons. Image has been cropped.

