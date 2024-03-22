Key trends driving tour and packaging innovation





The tour and packaging business is one of the oldest branches of travel. Tours and packages remain important, with package travel accounting for an estimated 34% of all travel bookings, according to data from Statista. Indeed, there are many reasons to expect that the advent of artificial intelligence-based planning possibilities will facilitate the purchase of combined travel products and increase the share of packages in the overall travel market.

However, the technology for selling multi-day tours is still in its infancy compared to other types of travel technology, and traditional dynamic packaging technology has not seen much innovation in recent years.

These factors and changing consumer expectations are creating a strong need for innovation in the tour and package business.

Here are some trends and changes in consumer expectations that have a particularly strong impact on the touring and packaging technology landscape.

personalization

We all know that personalization is important. According to a recent study by McKinsey, 71% of consumers expect companies to provide personalized interactions. And 76% are frustrated when it doesn't happen.

What does this mean for travel brands and tour operators? It's time to rethink traditional package tours. The way forward is to offer personalized packages based on individual needs and preferences.

Companies must leverage data analytics to better understand customer preferences and craft experiences that are as unique as the customers themselves.

Experiential travel that goes beyond sightseeing

Experiential travel is becoming the cornerstone of travel experiences. According to a recent study by American Express, the number one reason people want to travel is to gain new experiences.

To meet this demand, it is not enough to offer standard package tours. It's up to industry experts to create itineraries that foster a true connection to local culture, customs, cuisine, and community.

This poses challenges not only to the composition of the packaging, but also to the availability of such specialized supplies in the first place.

Booking timing: At the pace of your package business

Timing is very important when booking travel. But in the age of last-minute deals, flash sales, and real-time price optimization, its importance has taken on a different dimension. The digital age has transformed the traveler's booking process from a linear path to an unpredictable one. It's no surprise that timing varies significantly by product category (e.g., flights, accommodation, cars, experiences, etc.), according to data from Phocuswright.

This change in booking behavior has a huge impact on the packaging business. This will reshape the way travel companies design, price, promote and deliver travel packages.

Reduced friction

Traveling, while beautiful and exciting, often comes with its own set of obstacles, and we've come to accept them as part of the journey. However, as consumer expectations evolve, there is a growing demand for smoother, frictionless travel experiences. Addressing friction starts with streamlining the booking process and providing users with a smooth and intuitive process.

An often overlooked element of reducing friction in the end-to-end travel experience is addressing disruption during the trip. Data from TravelPerk and Egencia found that more than 70% of business travelers face disruption while traveling.

By providing comprehensive pre-travel information, guides and real-time updates, travelers can prepare for the many challenges they may face. And when friction occurs, there needs to be a better way to recover from that friction in the most user-friendly way.

Reducing travel friction is about adding value to customers by turning challenges into convenience. Customers who feel well taken care of, even when there are unexpected challenges along the way, are more likely to not only return and recommend your service to others.

Adopting technology and a customer-centric approach are critical to the travel industry's goals of providing a seamless experience and ensuring that it meets evolving customer demands.

Outlook

These trends have a huge impact not only on the packaging business but also on the underlying technology stack. Some of those impacts are:

We need more flexible packaging capabilities that allow tour and packaging operators to create truly personalized end-to-end experiences. Our booking process requires us to take advantage of timing in the best possible way and provide products when our customers are looking for them.The ability to provide consumer-tailored recommendations throughout the journey We need a way to remove friction from booking to the actual trip, making the entire trip as smooth as possible

The fundamentals of travel technology that have been done in many fields and the new possibilities offered by AI will allow us to create better solutions for many of these topics.

About the author…

Manuel Hilti is the co-founder and CEO of Nezasa.

