Space tech company CERAWeek selects Houston startup winners as they reach new milestones, more trending news





Editor's note: A roundup of Houston's top innovation news this week. InnovationMap's Houston technology and startup trends articles included CERAWeek startup winners, technology facility upgrades, and more.

Houston data center introduces sustainable upgrades

This hardware will be upgraded to more than double the effective horsepower of the DUG Houston data center. Photo courtesy of dug.com

The Australian-based company has begun a major upgrade of its Houston data center with sustainability in mind.

DUG Technology announced that it has strengthened its high performance computing (HPC) capabilities and strengthened its commitment to sustainable and innovative technologies. The company announced its latest investment in 1500 new AMD EPYCTM Genoa servers with 192 cores and 1.5 terabytes of DDR5 memory. Quebec-based IT solutions company Hypertec provided the Immersion-born hardware.

DUG's decision highlights the unparalleled technological advancements and superior performance of Hypertec's Immersion-born products, setting a new standard for the industry, said Patrick Scateni, Vice President of Global Sales at Hypertecs News stated in the release. Keep reading.

Houston Clean Tech Startup Pitch Contest Announces Winners at Annual Event CERAWeek

Here's a look at student-founded startups that are leaving CERAWeek with new funding. Photo provided by: HETI

For the third year, the Greater Houston Partnership's Houston Energy Transition Institute hosted a startup pitch competition at S&P Global's CERAWeek. Twelve startups exited with awards, and three of his companies won cash prizes.

HETI joins partners Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and TEX-E for the 2024 Energy Venture Day and Pitch Competition at CERAWeek on Wednesday, March 20th. Forty-two companies pitched to the judges, having already raised a total of more than $265 million in investment funding. . Nine startups won him awards on three tracks. Keep reading.

Houston space technology startup reports milestone achieved in partnership with federal agency

Venus Aerospace, in partnership with DARPA, announced the first successful long-duration engine test of a rotary explosion rocket engine. Screenshot via Venus Aerospace

A Houston technology company working on an engine that will enable hypersonic flight has reported its latest milestone.

Venus Aerospace, in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), announced the first successful long-duration engine test of a rotary explosion rocket engine.

The RDRE engine that Venus is working on is uniquely designed and is the first of its kind in its field. It is also 15% more efficient than traditional rocket engines. Keep reading.

Houston VC leader empowers female founders in fintech, commerce and care with new $36M fund

Diana Murakhovskaya and Stephanie Campbell are co-founders of Artemis Fund, a Houston-based female founder-led venture capital firm that just announced its $36 million Fund II.Photo courtesy of Artemis

In 2019, Stephanie Campbell saw a market opportunity in investing in women-led startups, but this wasn't happening at the scale it should have.

“I looked around and really wanted to solve the problem of why women only receive 2 percent of venture capital,” Campbell said on the Houston Innovators podcast.

As angel investors, Campbell and Diana Murakhovskaya, co-founders and general partners of Artemis Fund, have seen many promising women-led businesses.

“We were finding great female founders who we thought could be well-funded to take their innovations to market because they were solving big markets and big problems. But their access and network There was a disconnect in terms of,” she continues.

Another problem, Campbell explains, was that women-focused companies weren't leading early-stage rounds. That's where Artemis comes in. read more.

Texas improves again in annual ranking of most innovative states

Texas continued its year-over-year improvement in its annual report on Most Innovative States.Photo from Getty Images

This year was another year of slow but steady progress for the Lone Star state in its annual report on top states for innovation.

Texas ranked 14th in personal finance site WalletHub's 2024 Most and Least Innovative States rankings with a score of 48.43 points. Last year, Texas ranked her 15th. The state has been steadily growing on the list, with Texas ranking 16th on her list in 2022 and 17th in 2021. read more.

