H|T: HealthTech Times Toronto biotech secures $2.2 million to treat immune disease

Biotech startup Noa Therapeutics raises $2.2 million in pre-seed funding

Toronto-based biotech startup Noa Therapeutics has closed a C$2.2 million pre-seed round of funding.

Founded in 2022, Noa Therapeutics uses a computer-assisted drug discovery engine to find complex therapeutic compounds for the treatment of immune diseases.

Noah Therapeutics said in a statement that it is working to develop lead drug candidates for atopic dermatitis, a common form of eczema, and the new funding will be used to support these efforts.

AI healthcare companies say they keep humans in the loop. But what does that actually mean?

Developers of artificial intelligence models that are slowly making their way into medical settings have long ignored ethical concerns, insisting that clinical staff should consider engineers' suggestions before implementing them. . The humans involved are intended to be a backstop to prevent potential medical errors caused by flawed algorithms from harming patients.

Still, industry experts caution that there is no standard way to keep humans up to date.

Opalia raises $2 million to produce more milk with less hair

Montral food tech startup Opalia has secured C$2 million to accelerate the development of its technology to produce real milk directly from cells, rather than the traditional cow milking process.

Founded in 2020, Opalia has developed a way to produce real milk using a cow's mammary gland cells, rather than physically milking the cow. The startup says this provides a more ethical and sustainable end product.

Healthcare startup Tempus hires Morgan Stanley for IPO

Tempus, the medical testing and data company founded by Groupon's former co-founder, has hired Morgan Stanley to pursue an initial public offering in the coming months, according to people close to the process.

The Chicago-based startup has raised more than $1.3 billion in private funding from investors including Google, New Enterprise Associates and Baillie Gifford, and is among a growing number of venture-backed startups aiming to go public this year. The backlog of orders will continue to grow.

Saskatchewan government doubles tax credit limit for startup investors to $7 million

The Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive provides a 45% tax credit to individuals who invest in eligible technology startups in the province. Previously capped at $3.5 million, as of April 1 of this year, the program now has an annual spending cap of $7 million.

Leaders in Saskatchewan's technology ecosystem applauded the province's decision to double the program's cap, with Jordan McFarlane, director of Connexus Venture Capital, saying the decision was a sign of government trust in the technology sector. He told Betakit that it was a sign of what he was doing.

I was a big fan of the innovation that Saskatchewan and the government had created. It has given a huge boost to the ecosystem, he added.

Eli Lilly-backed Zephyr AI secures $111 million for precision medicine technology

The startup funding landscape for deep technology companies in the healthcare space is booming, and Zephyr AI is no exception to this trend.

The US company has closed a $111 million Series A funding round to advance its artificial intelligence platform that helps generate insights to improve patient care and research.

Doctors raise $30 million for cancer treatment AI startup

Pi Health, a startup bringing artificial intelligence to the field of cancer treatment trials, has raised more than $30 million in funding to further develop its technology and form new partnerships.

The Pi Healths platform helps clinical trial researchers recruit cancer patients across the United States, Brazil, Australia, and India, and enables pharmaceutical companies to tap into a diverse gene pool.

The company uses AI to automate tasks such as matching patients to trials, creating clinical documentation, and monitoring adverse events during trials.

#Tech+Biz4SickKids launches with new name and lineup of Canadian tech ambassadors

#Tech+Biz4SickKids has launched a new campaign aimed at inspiring Canada's innovation and enterprise community and raising $1 million annually for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children.

The funding will be used specifically to support the hospital's Precision Child Health campaign, which aims to improve the diagnosis, treatment and prediction of children's health problems.

HiLabs secures $39 million for AI-powered data management solution

HiLabs, a company that uses AI to manage dirty data, has raised $39 million in Series B funding, the company announced Thursday.

The cloud-based MCheck platform cleans healthcare data to reduce operational costs and improve patient outcomes. The company offers products for provider data accuracy, clinical outcomes, payment accuracy, and value-based care.

Combined $85 million investment will build Calgary's technology hub

Calgary became a hot target for tech investment this week.

California-based cybersecurity company Fortinet has announced it will invest C$30 million to build a cybersecurity technology hub in downtown Calgary.

Fortinet has secured space in downtown Calgary, acquired equipment and plans to begin hiring immediately, the company said in a statement, noting it plans to add more than 100 staff by the end of 2025. Ta.

The Government of Alberta has also committed $55 million to the 2024 budget to build a new interdisciplinary science hub at the University of Calgary.

The $450 million facility, scheduled to open in 2029, will include a student success center to teach workplace skills, host a startup incubator, and industry collaboration space for internships and hands-on learning.

Foundation Health secures $6 million to power next-generation consumer experience

Foundation Health, a San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, announced the closing of a $6 million seed funding round.

The investment is backed by investors including Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, Transpose Platform, Tuesday VC, Alt Capital, Box Group, Liquid Ventures, Exceptional Capital, Calm/Storm Ventures, and PageOne Ventures, leading the company into a period of growth. The purpose is that. .

Foundation Health is focused on redefining the consumer healthcare experience by enabling clients to develop and deploy digital-first pharmacy and telehealth solutions at scale.

