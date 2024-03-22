data dreamer





Data Evangelist. power of nature. Doer, dreamer, driver. They all chart Dessa Ziparo '07's journey from Roanoke College graduate to a leader in innovation in one of the nation's largest counties and states. Now she's adding another moniker to that list: Obama Foundation US Leader.

Ziparo, a maroon honor roll student, soccer player and Delta Gamma, was chosen to be the first member of a national initiative created by President Obama's nonprofit organization to bring together young leaders to make a difference in their communities. The invitation to the 2023 program was the latest in a series of recognitions Gypalo has amassed for his work in government and civic technology.

Since 2021, she has served as Chief Data Officer (CDO) for her home state of Illinois, leading the creation of systems that support strong data-driven citizen services. Prior to that, she was named the first CDO for Cook County, which includes Chicago, where her portfolio includes building an open data platform to increase transparency and leveraging data to guide COVID-19 response efforts. I was there.

Her career also included work with national advocacy groups including Enroll America and Obama's re-election campaign. The central thread has been a catalyst for seeking meaningful change with and for others. “Data has to be viewed in a human-centered way,” Ziparo says. “This work tells a story about people and communities. The question is how can we better understand it and use it to address the great challenges we face.”

On why she feels called to public service.

“You know, I was raised to be civic-minded. Both of my parents were public school teachers, so I knew from an early age that service and public activity would be part of my life. I always thought that would be the case. It was ingrained in me.

“Now, in my role here, I have the opportunity to build on the values ​​that my family taught me. I feel honored.”

About the Obama Foundation Leaders USA Initiative

“It truly has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of this program. I cannot express in words how excited and happy I feel every time I have a session and am able to passionately discuss how to tackle big problems. not.

“This program was created to give 100 leaders from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to learn new skills and tools to drive lasting change in their communities. The focus is cross-sector. That's why people from all walks of life, including the private sector, the public sector, nonprofit organizations, and advocacy groups, are working to promote participatory democracy.

“We're learning everything from difficult skills to different ways of thinking. Questions like how to manage people and organizations through change. How do we overcome conflict? How can we act in accordance with our values ​​and stay true to our values? We also work together across different backgrounds to break down barriers and strengthen our civic institutions. We're also talking about how we can work together, and how do we do it in a way that builds and builds, rather than just one-offs, to make that lasting change happen. ”

About how data can (responsibly) change the world.

“For me, data is logical but also very creative. It can teach us a lot and lead to new ideas. In my work, I We want to understand how it can help people make real and lasting changes for the better. How useful is it?

“There is a lot of news about AI right now, but AI itself is not a new technology. It has been around for a while, and most of us use it in our daily lives. But its power is even greater. From a data management perspective, we want to make sure that there is a strong ethical backbone as we look to the future of technology. It means thinking: What guardrails do we need? What is privacy protection? This allows us to constantly review and assess the impact of what we are doing.

“I work with other CDOs across the country, and we all agree that emerging technology, new technology, is a net positive because there is an agnosticism to this technology. It's all about how you use it.”

On her hopes for a new generation of Maroons

“Looking to the future, I truly believe that the changes we have been waiting for will come. That applies not only to my generation, but also to the next generation.

“To all our undergraduates right now, if you want to get involved, if you’re angry about the way things are going, or if you’re happy with the way things are going, come out and make your voice heard.”Citizen. process. Whatever you do, whether it's participating in a campaign, in government, or in an advocacy group, you're actually shaping what the future looks like.

“I recommend everyone to try it at least once. It really gives you a different perspective on how the world around you works. And more importantly for me… is that you can be part of something bigger than yourself.”

