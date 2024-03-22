Funding projects to unlock potential and secure the future of open networks | Virginia Tech News





Open network? Vulnerable to attack?

O-RAN is similar to early 4G and 3G networks, which were dominated by vendors such as Nokia, Huawei, and Ericsson. is an open access version of the wireless network. O-RAN interoperability has the potential to make the wireless world a more competitive space, from parts to entire networks, because of how equipment and software work together on a single network. there is.

Open networks are full of possibilities as well as vulnerabilities, some of which Tripathi plans to invest money to address.

Manual testing is inefficient and error-prone, so Tripathi plans to work on making O-RAN more secure with his project, a comprehensive cybersecurity testing framework for 5G open radio access networks. .

The Tripathis project will develop multiple test methods for 5G O-RAN. Each testing method focuses differently on vulnerabilities, bugs, and attacks, including:

Discover vulnerabilities highlighted by air interface attacks Automatically detect privacy breaches that can expose sensitive data Unique, agile tools for discovering memory errors and logical flaws in O-RAN operations Create a framework to automate cybersecurity testing and improve efficiency and effectiveness

With the help of this award, we look forward to contributing to a vibrant, inclusive and reliable O-RAN ecosystem, said Tripathi.

Hell will work with Virginia Tech colleague Jeffrey Reed, the Willis G. Wooster Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Vijay Shah, assistant professor at George Mason University. Syed Rafiul Hussain, Assistant Professor, Pennsylvania State University. Bo Tan, associate professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Additionally, the Commonwealth Cyber ​​Initiative and its O-RAN compliant CCI xG testbed are playing a key role in the NTIA project.

