Microsoft, Google and Nucor team up to advance emerging 24/7 clean power technologies





Listen to article 5 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Summary: On March 19, Nucor, Microsoft, and Google announced an advanced Request for Clean Power Information (RFI). This is a joint initiative to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced nuclear, next-generation, reliable low-carbon or zero-carbon power generation technologies. Geothermal power generation and long-term energy storage. The initiative aims to aggregate the demands of his three companies for clean power and accelerate electricity demand.[s] The companies described the development of the first-of-its-kind early commercial project in a news release provided by Nucor. Eligible projects must respond to the RFI by April 12th. The companies plan to notify selected projects of their intent to proceed by mid-June, and then sign power purchase agreements in early 2025, according to a news release. Dive Insight:

Each of Advanced Clean Electrical's partners aims to achieve zero carbon-equivalent emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Nucor is working toward its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, in part through a $15 million strategic investment in NuScale Power. This includes a contract to supply low-emission steel for the NuScale project and the potential co-location of his NuScale SMR at the NuScale steel mill.

Google and Microsoft's emissions reduction targets are more ambitious than Nucors. By 2030, Google aims to achieve net-zero emissions from company operations and reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 50% from 2019 baselines. Microsoft aims to be carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030, reducing this by 100%. According to his website for Advanced Clean Electrical RFIs, by 2030 we will be reducing full-time electricity generation from zero-emission sources and by 2050 we will eliminate the equivalent of all past emissions.

All three partners are investing heavily in building efficiency, solar panels, and renewable energy power purchase agreements, but these efforts are not enough to meet sustainability goals. there is a possibility. According to the RFI's website, the 24/7 resources sought in the RFI will fill gaps in wind and solar power and address grid reliability needs that are still met today by fossil fuel generation. We can support you.

The Advanced Clean Power Initiative aims to stimulate the growth of new energy generation technologies that can be stalled by high upfront development costs and uncertain commercial demand.

We hope our work will foster similar efforts among other major acquirers in the energy market, or encourage other companies to join us in the future, said a representative of the work. they said in an email to Utility Dive.

According to a news release, the partners will enter into offtake agreements for technologies that are not yet cost-competitive compared to existing commercial power sources, lobby policymakers and regulators to improve the ecosystem in their favor, and provide complementary The company hopes to partner with power companies and energy providers to design rates.

These ecosystem improvements could include reforms to expand transmission and reduce interconnection bottlenecks, initiative representatives told Utility Dive.

Interconnection delays can pose risks, but we are committed to working with all stakeholders, including utilities and electric utilities. [grid system operators]This is to maximize the probability of success and reduce system-level failures, representatives said.

The initiative's website provides information on technology maturity, potential capacity factor greater than 50%, project capacity greater than 50 MW, or the ability to aggregate smaller projects to achieve equivalent output, track power output and time. It lists 14 criteria for evaluating clean energy technologies, including their ability to generate electricity at different times. Energy Attribution Certificate, the potential to scale up the technology's total output to over 100 GW by 2040, and a path to cost competitiveness with existing power generation technologies in a similar period. Projects must be located within the United States, with preference given to projects within the United States. [the] PJM Region, according to the website.

If you have a project or technology that can meet the standards specified in the RFI to provide the clean, reliable power we need, we would like to hear from you, initiative representatives said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utilitydive.com/news/microsoft-google-nucor-clean-firm-power-advanced-nuclear-geothermal-long-duration-storage/711050/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos