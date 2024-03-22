Plant development and innovation with Aparna, ML engineer at AP Moller Maersk





Hello, I'm Aparna, a Machine Learning (ML) Engineer at APMT Tech Bangalore, a part of AP Moller-Maersk. Here's what his day at my workplace looks like:

How I start my day:

The sound of my alarm at 5 a.m. wakes me up gently, signaling the start of a new day. My day starts in a lush house decorated with lots of plants. I appreciate the bit of tranquility it brings. As I drink my morning coffee, I make mental notes about plants that need a little more TLC. For plant lovers, this ritual is almost meditative, providing a positive mood for the day ahead.

As a mother of two, an early start allows me some quiet time before the busy day begins. My morning routine is to get my son ready for school and prepare a quick breakfast. By 7:30am he's off, the nanny takes care of my little one, and by 9am I switch gears into work mode. I enjoy the flexibility of hybrid work, which allows me to go into the office once a week. On days like this, I try to make sure everything is in order for the kids before I leave.

Commute and arrival:

My weekly commute to work in Bangalore is a mix of braving traffic and the excitement of seeing my colleagues for the first time in a whole week. When you arrive, relax with a cup of coffee and exchange morning greetings with your colleagues. These weekly face-to-face interactions are special because they allow us to catch up on each other's lives and add a personal touch to our working relationships.

Regular meeting:

Working in Bangalore, India, I bridge the geographic gap with my Copenhagen-based team through virtual meetings. The beginning of my workday is spent checking emails and messages, and the morning is dedicated to intensive tasks and project updates. My technology-focused conferences require collaboration with development partners. We rely on JIRA, an organizational tool that helps streamline project management and ensure alignment with global teams.

Currently, I am in charge of everything from data organization to algorithm implementation for a project focused on discrete event simulation. Simply put, daily operations can be simulated and programmed by carefully planning the daily activities at the port. It's all about strategically coordinating tasks like cargo handling and vessel scheduling to optimize efficiency. This requires the entire team to work together consistently. I was in constant contact with both technical and non-technical colleagues and was able to foster innovation through very interesting brainstorming sessions.

With a background in academia and a PhD in computer science and machine learning, my role as a ML engineer is fueled by a deep dive into research and problem solving. This academic perspective allows me to bring something special to the table and contribute to cutting-edge projects.

A typical afternoon of my day looks like this.

When you take a lunch break at noon and are in the office, it gives you the opportunity to connect with your co-workers over a shared meal. Sometimes I take a walk around the office grounds.

I usually have a one-on-one meeting with my manager after lunch. In these discussions, I discuss various aspects of my professional life, from career development to meeting challenges to seeking guidance. These meetings provide a platform where you can voice your concerns, receive constructive feedback, and have open conversations about maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

