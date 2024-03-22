Best Fitbit Luxe Bands of 2024





The Fitbit Luxe is both a reliable activity tracker and a stylish accessory, making it one of the best Fitbits around. However, since the Luxe comes standard with a basic silicone or metal band at the time of purchase, one way to really elevate its style is with stainless steel, leather, or one with a bit of ornate embellishment. It can be combined with another strap.

Some of our favorites include the Fitbit Luxe Stainless Steel Mesh Band. This band features a metal mesh design, comes in two different color options, and is a comfortable and lightweight addition to your Luxe. I also love StrapsCo's modern leather bands. Leather isn't the first band option that comes to mind when considering Luxe, but this strap is a perfect match. Made of genuine leather, it is extremely comfortable to wear.

Below are 11 of the best Fitbit Luxe bands, including picks from Fitbit itself as well as a variety of high-quality third-party options. It is wise to double check the size of the band and wearable you purchase to ensure a proper fit.

Vest Fitbit Luxe Band

The Fitbit Luxe Classic Band comes in four different color options and is made of soft silicone for comfort during your workout.

Luxe is both an activity tracker and a statement piece. Stainless steel mesh bands are the perfect way to achieve that. Also available in two color options.

StrapsCo's Everyday bracelets are perfect for taking your Luxe look to the next level. It has a classic stainless steel link design, comes in five colors, and is budget-friendly.

Bolesi's Luxe Metal Band is a beautiful statement piece that features a braided link design, five color options, and a price tag under $20.

While not technically a “strap,” EEweca's Luxe Clip is for those who miss the early Fitbit days when trackers were essentially clip-on pedometers.

Enkic's Elastic Nylon Luxe bands are affordable, come in several color variations, and come in 5-packs, so you can switch up your style depending on your preference.

If you're looking for a truly luxurious band option, consider StrapsCo's Luxe Tennis Bracelet. This metal band features a series of rhinestones all over the strap, giving it an amazing look.

Fitbit's woven bands for Luxe are superior to classic bands in that they are much more durable and can withstand more demanding activities like hiking and biking.

Huyiio's elastic woven bands are a stylish and comfortable alternative to typical nylon bands. It comes in a 3-pack and has a stretch fit to fit most wrist sizes.

Wewatri's Slim Sport Band is a unique take on the typical silicone band. Featuring a chic floral design across the strap, they come in a pack of 3 and are available in several colors.

The StrapsCo Modern Leather Band is a classy complement to the sporty yet sophisticated Fitbit Luxe. Made of genuine leather, it comes in seven color options and costs less than $30.

FAQ Which Fitbit Luxe band is considered the best?

This depends entirely on your desired use case. If you plan to primarily use the Luxe to work out, stainless steel or leather bands are not the best option. Similarly, if you want to wear it to the office or pair it with nice clothes, you'll probably want to avoid wearing silicone straps (although silicone straps are reasonably stylish).

Can I train with Fitbit Luxe bands?

Yes, but not all Fitbit Luxe bands are designed for workouts. For example, stainless steel bands won't make the best workout partner. However, silicone or nylon straps definitely do.

Are third-party bands worth buying?

Maybe so. Make sure the third party you buy from is reputable and trustworthy. There are a lot of dodgy third parties out there that don't make quality products or sell you something without a warranty. Please do your due diligence before purchasing.

Will these work with any Fitbit devices?

no. Bands designed for Fitbit Luxe only work with his Fitbit Luxe and cannot be replaced with those made for wearables such as Fitbit Sense 2. Always double check the exact model that the band you purchase is compatible with as well. As for the size.

