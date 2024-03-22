Department of Justice vs. Apple; Can Reddit Ride Google and Make Money?





Here's today's AdExchanger.com News Roundup Prefer by email? Sign up here.

first bite of apple

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of operating and abusing a monopoly in the smartphone market.

Search for the word “green” with Ctrl+F. seriously.

Because one example the Justice Department highlights of how Apple disparages third-party apps and other smartphone manufacturers is Apple's default when someone using a non-Apple device sends a message. That's because it's the infamous green bubble that appears on messaging apps.

Green bubbles are said to be accompanied by social prejudice. That's the actual wording of the lawsuit, but who really cares? Teenagers appear to be the demographic for which the iPhone has an 85% market share.

There is also a debate regarding antitrust laws regarding green bubbles. Apple has hinted that other devices have lower-quality messaging tools, which are said to discourage users from switching, cementing Apple's dominance.

The lawsuit also shows that Apple extracts revenue from smartphones in a variety of ways, including a 30% commission on app sales and in-app advertising revenue. Also, if a developer upsells products or services within the app, Apple will collect her 30% tax.

Not to mention, tap-to-pay transactions come with fees, adding another hefty cost to your credit card. Additionally, Apple receives a significant cut from Google (more than $20 billion annually) in revenue from searches on his iPhone and iPad.

Reddit and Google Train

Reddit stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday.

Reddit's IPO price was $34, equating to a valuation of about $6.4 billion. The stock ended the day at $51.

In addition to going public, Reddit just signed a $60 million annual deal with Google to license its data for Google's AI models.

Reddits' corpus of information is critical for training large-scale language models, COO Jen Wong said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on the day of the IPO. It appears that Reddit may sign more data licensing deals.

But Google is also a major driver of other parts of Reddits' business.

For example, as of late last year, Google made its forum search tab more prominent in product review searches, revealing information and product advice previously buried in lengthy subreddits. It's no exaggeration to call this the Reddit pipeline.

Of the discussion forum pages that make up the majority of Google's search engine results pages, 15,156 of the most prominent pages come from Reddit, according to SEO consultant Glenn Alsop. On Quora, he boasts 3,455 listings, while other companies have just under his 100 listings.

Google Cloud and AWS are also technology infrastructure providers for Reddits, with a deal worth at least $385 million between them between now and September 2026.

Is it greater than the sum of its parts?

Will Amazon strip Twitch for parts?

Since acquiring Twitch in 2014 for nearly $1 billion, Amazon has white-labeled the Twitch service within Amazon. For example, the Twitch live streaming platform is now Amazon's Interactive Video Service. No big deal, you might say. However, Digiday reports that this means the associated revenue will go to Amazon rather than the Twitch subsidiary.

It's a similar story with Twitch's advertising business. Over the past year, Amazon Ads has been working directly with agencies and brands that want to buy ads on Twitch, cutting Twitch out of the process. The core advertising business captures much of the most desirable supply.

These things happen in the background, so the Twitch community doesn't directly feel them. However, this has a negative impact on the platform as the revenue that Twitch makes falls elsewhere and continued investment is tied to the business's bottom line. And as the platform becomes more Amazon-like, it will be harder for Twitch to stay on top of trends in gaming and livestreaming culture. Games are not Amazon's priority.

What was valuable to Amazon was the technology, a former Twitch employee told Digiday. [Amazon] I got what I wanted and I got the most valuable part.

But wait, there's more!

Algorithm anxiety. [The Rebooting]

Lyft introduces video ads to its app and signs new measurement and targeting partnerships. [release]

Could this year be the last up front for TV? [Next in Media]

Apple and Google are preparing for the first full-scale investigation under the EU's new digital markets law. [Bloomberg]

You have been hired!

Lyft has hired former metamarketer Brian Irving as CMO. [Ad Age]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/daily-news-roundup/friday-22032024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos