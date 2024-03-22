These are the most in-demand roles at Canadian technology companies





Cleantech, AI, SaaS, and cybersecurity companies are actively scouting for talent.

As the technology sector and its many specialties continue to grow, so does the demand for skilled professionals to drive innovation and growth within the technology sector.

Many of these sectors are highly interconnected, and challenges faced by one sector can create new opportunities in another.

Here are the hottest areas for tech talent in Canada right now.

clean tech

Canada has always been known internationally for its rich natural resources and is now leveraging its technological talent to carve out a standout in the cleantech sector.

The country has technology companies that provide emissions monitoring systems used in environmental decision-making at industry and government levels, organizations that focus on wastewater purification, and companies that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through carbon capture and sequestration. Organizations working on reduction are based there.

With 2050s decarbonization targets firmly in sight, carbon-intensive sectors such as energy, mining, forestry, agriculture, transport, waste and the built environment are accelerating their transition to net zero, with a clean climate Tech companies are at the forefront of this change. .

Cleantech roles currently hiring on the BetaKit Job Board include Energy Hazard Underwriting Specialist, Solar Power Engineering Specialist, Client Solutions Specialist, as well as Backend Developer available at GHGSat in Montral and Calgary; Customer Success Manager, Operations Technician, PR and Communications Manager.

A.I.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most exciting and highest-paying technology fields today. Both Canadian and multinational companies are actively seeking talent skilled in machine learning and natural language processing, and many of these opportunities are in research and development (R&D).

There is a huge skills gap in machine learning and AI, so those with educational talent and even rarer professional experience can greatly benefit here. However, not all roles in this field are purely technical. Support roles in sales and business development are also available.

Recent AI job openings include openings for AI Sales Specialist, AI Backend Developer, Enterprise AI and Research Manager, R&D AI Engineer, and more. Many of these are specifically based in Toronto and Richmond Hill, but there are also AI positions in Markham and Montral, and remote roles are also available.

SaaS

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has transformed the way businesses around the world operate by providing scalable solutions that are accessible via the cloud.

As even the most traditional industries and organizations move to cloud-based technology, technology companies need people to develop their products and help their customers succeed. In addition to providing well-designed and easy-to-use services, SaaS providers rely heavily on customer relationship management.

Recent SaaS-related roles available in Canada include sales and account management executives, customer service managers, technology architects, senior software developers, product managers, and technical support specialists. These roles are spread across Surrey, Burnaby, Vancouver, Toronto and Richmond Hill, with some remote options also being advertised.

cyber security

Although AI and cloud services are in high demand, both have distinct security-based drawbacks. Cloud computing has revolutionized the way companies manage data and scale their operations, but it has also increased the complexity and complexity of networks compared to traditionally isolated industrial control systems and operational technology networks. Vulnerability has also increased.

The downside to all the advances in AI technology is that mass online deception and impersonation has never been easier. Phishing attempts can be endlessly automated, and deepfakes can bypass access barriers based on voice and facial recognition.

In addition to the demand to protect businesses, organizations, and individuals, new cybersecurity products and services are also being developed, which are creating more roles. Gartner's Market Guide for Operational Technology Security, released in November 2023, states that by 2027, 75 percent of security teams will be managing the security of cyber-physical systems in operational, production, or mission-critical environments. says it will deploy at least five tools. That's a significant increase compared to the one or two currently in use.

Join a cybersecurity professional that's in high demand and compensated accordingly. Recent cybersecurity job postings on the BetaKit Job Board include positions in Markham, Vancouver, Toronto, Montral, and Ottawa, with positions offered including: Cybersecurity Architect, Cybersecurity Analyst, Cybersecurity A sales consultant, a cybersecurity and privacy director, a cybersecurity and privacy consulting intern, and a leading software developer boldly exclaim that the latter “catch the bad guys with math!!!”

Canada's top technology companies are hiring today. Check out our job board.

