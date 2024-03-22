Stanford team uses DevOps tools to manage research data





Editor's note: Stanford University Assistant Professor Paul Nuyujukian and his team at the Brain Inference Institute are focusing on the neuroscience and neuroengineering of motor systems as part of an effort to create brain-machine interfaces for conditions such as stroke and epilepsy. Researching applications. In this blog, we discuss how teams use Google Cloud's data storage, compute, and analytics capabilities to streamline the collection, processing, and sharing of scientific data to improve science and comply with funding agency regulations. I'll explain what's going on.

Scientific discoveries rely on ever greater amounts of high-quality data and the sophisticated analyzes performed on that data. As a result, the ability to reliably capture and store data from experiments and process data in a scalable and secure manner has become increasingly important to researchers. Additionally, collaboration and peer review are important elements of the process aimed at making discoveries accessible and useful to a wide audience.

The foundations of scientific research are the critical elements of rigor, reproducibility, and transparency that ensure that scientific discoveries can be trusted and built upon. [1]. Recently, federal funding agencies in the United States adopted strict guidelines for the availability of research data, making leveraging data best practices not only practical and beneficial to science, but now mandatory. [2, 3, 4, 5]. Fortunately, Google Cloud provides rich data storage, computing, and analysis capabilities that can be used to streamline the collection, processing, and sharing of scientific data.

Professor Paul Nuyujukian and his research team at Stanford University's Brain Inference Institute study applications of motor systems to neuroscience and neural engineering. Their research includes efforts to study how the brain controls movement and recover from injury, and to establish brain-machine interfaces as a platform technology for a variety of brain-related pathologies, particularly stroke and epilepsy. I am. Relevant data come from experiments in preclinical models and human clinical studies. The raw data collected in these experiments is extremely valuable and virtually impossible to reproduce exactly (not to mention the potential cost).

