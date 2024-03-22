Apple, Google, Meta to face investigation under new law: sources





Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Apple, Google and Meta will face the EU's wrath next week, officials said on Friday, as the city of Brussels prepares to hit the tech giants with an investigation into possible violations of landmark laws. revealed.

The European Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust regulator, has been consulting with major companies in recent months about compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force in early March.

The DMA requires online platforms to open digital markets to greater competition, and the commission has made clear that the implications will be far-reaching.

“Apple has done more with the DMA in the last 10 days than in 10 years under antitrust law,” EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told CNN on Thursday.

For example, Apple has been forced to allow developers to create their own marketplaces to compete with the US giant's App Store.

But the company still faces accusations that the changes are complex and involve unfair fees, and it hasn't taken enough steps to avoid scrutiny from European regulators.

The investigation into Apple will look into how the company prevents application developers from communicating with iPhone users for free, the people said.

The EU fined Apple 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) earlier this month for similar violations, which the company is appealing.

Apple is also in the crosshairs of regulators on the other side of the Atlantic.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday charged Apple with illegally maintaining a monopoly on the iPhone ecosystem by stifling competition.

risk of high fines

The EU has named six companies as “gatekeepers” facing tougher rules: Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, TikTok owner ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft.

The EU investigation into Meta is likely to focus on how US companies use user data from Facebook and Instagram. Under the rules, platforms can only share data between a company's services with user consent, but will now have to ask for user consent.

The investigation into Google will focus on claims of “self-prioritization,” in which the digital platform prioritizes its own services over others, for example when users search for hotels, the people said.

In 2017, the city of Brussels fined Google 2.4 billion euros over a similar data breach.

The commission can impose fines of up to 10% of a company's global turnover for violations. For repeat offenders, that rate can rise to 20%.

Apple, Google and Meta did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment.

2024 AFP

Quote: Apple, Google, Meta to face investigation under new law: Source (March 22, 2024) https://techxplore.com/news/2024-03-apple-google-meta-probes-law Retrieved March 22, 2024 from.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2024-03-apple-google-meta-probes-law.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos