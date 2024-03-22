Real estate industry applies popular video game to home sales





This video, provided to Fox News Digital by METAoriginal, shows the properties of related group Rivage with drones and life-like visuals.

What if you could tour your dream home anytime, anywhere before construction begins?

That's exactly what real estate developers are testing. This work comes from video game makers like Fortnite and is performed by cutting-edge technology.

“This is an attractive tool for us, and it's very helpful for people who can't visualize buying a plan to see it in a virtual world where they can actually walk around in 3D, rather than in reality. . You can look at that space and feel the grandeur of it all,” Related Group Senior Vice President Eric Fordin told FOX News Digital.

“This gives our sales team and their customers, external brokers, the opportunity to really showcase what a world-class product will look like,” he added.

Related Group reportedly saw an increase in sales after partnering with Brazil-based METAoriginal to create real-time, life-like renderings of Fordin's two yet-to-be-built condominiums in South Florida. It is being

Real estate developers are leveraging the same technology that created video games like Fortnite to offer life-like tours and increase pre-construction sales. (Fox News)

Rendering could take four to six months to complete and cost between $500,000 and $1 million, depending on the size and scope of the project, METAoriginal told Digital on the background.

The video game-inspired platform, called Unreal Engine 5, creates photorealistic visuals and allows client customization to change floors, furniture, and the time of day with just a click. It took him over 12 years to perfect this technique and it is now used by METAoriginal in 40 different facilities.

“It's true to reality,” Fordin said of the technology. “It was originally developed to be used as a marketing tool, but we use it as a design tool, where you say, 'No, I don't like where that wall is, it doesn't look good.' .I want to adjust it and I can make changes on the fly.”

According to real estate experts, one of the most appealing aspects of this technology is that it does not require virtual reality goggles to optimize the client experience.

“We wanted people to be able to come into the sales center or sit on the couch and just sit there and actually enjoy it. It's like watching a movie. “It's like you're looking at something. You put goggles on and you walk around that space, you walk up and down, left and right, and you hope you don't hit a wall,” Fordin explained. “You can't have that one-on-one human interaction and connection when you're wearing those goggles.”

In addition to potentially saving time and money on the backend for developers, Fordin pointed out that the technology also eliminates uncertainty for clients.

“If there's a downside, it's that it gives them more freedom to decide whether they want this unit or that unit…and that's not a bad thing for us, it's a good thing because , they came back, ”

Rivage's indoor bar and lounge visualized using META's proprietary technology.

Before any in-person construction or tours took place, Related Group's Fisher Island property was reportedly 50% sold, while its Bal Harbor luxury condos were more than 30% sold, but Fordin He is not concerned that his job may be lost due to technological advances. danger.

“I'm not worried. [sic] Technology is taking over my job. This is a very hands-on, very person-to-person type of relationship. And I don't think artificial intelligence will come along and sell and execute projects from soup to nuts. That's not going to happen,'' said Related's senior vice president.

Fordin encouraged other developers to consider investing in the technology and expand on “both sides of the coin.”

“It's a great tool for sales and marketing purposes, but it's an even better tool from a design perspective. You can see the design evolve before you even put the shovel in the ground, so you can order change orders. ” he said.

“It costs a lot to get started, but the savings on potential change orders in the future definitely pays off and helps with sales.”

