US vs. Google: Why behavioral economics fails to capture the reality of competition





The Department of Justice's (DOJ) recent antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that Google illegally maintained a monopoly in search and search advertising, has brought renewed attention to the role of behavioral economics in antitrust law. A Justice Department complaint filed in October 2020 alleges that Google has entered into exclusive agreements with cell phone manufacturers and carriers to make its search engine the default and pre-installed option on devices. There is. To strengthen its case, the Justice Department argued that behavioral economics helps explain Google's alleged anticompetitive conduct. In response, Google argued that its distribution agreements reflected competitive market realities and consumer preferences, and were not an effort to exploit behavioral bias.

While neoclassical economic theory and its assumptions of rational, self-interested profit maximizers still underpin much of modern antitrust analysis, behavioral economics It is becoming increasingly popular among critics of the status quo. Proponents of behavioral antitrust generally argue that behavioral economics can better understand real-world market behavior than traditional economic models that assume rational actors. They argue that companies can leverage consumers' cognitive biases, limited willpower, and limited self-interest into anticompetitive outcomes, even if such conduct does not fit neatly into traditional antitrust paradigms. They claim that it can be exploited in a way that connects them.

Some remain skeptical about bringing behavioral law and economics into antitrust law. They argue that incorporating behavioral economics into antitrust law would make antitrust law uncertain, that courts and regulators would make antitrust law uncertain, that market failures and consumer harm They are unable to provide a coherent theory of what courts and regulators can predictably apply in antitrust cases. There is also a concern that behavioral theories often neglect the ability of market forces to correct consumer biases and imperfect information over time. Based on this view, antitrust enforcers should be wary of using behavioral theories to second-guess business arrangements that benefit consumers and have sound economic justification.

On the third day of the Google trial, the Justice Department called Antonio Rangel, a behavioral economist at the California Institute of Technology, to the stand. Dr. Rangel testified that Google exploits users' “default bias” by ensuring preset default positions for search engines on browsers and devices. The effect, according to Dr. Rangel, is a “choice architecture” that makes it cognitively difficult for users to make deliberate choices about search providers. In other words, defaults exploit a bias that makes users more likely to stick with Google rather than switch to a competing search engine. And by increasing the “friction of choice,” Google is helping it maintain its market position. Dr. Rangel cited Google's persistently high market share, stating that rival search engines have clearly been unable to overcome the cognitive switching costs created by Google's choice architecture, preventing Google from maintaining its dominance. He claimed that

While behavioral economics may provide valuable insight in some circumstances, it is unclear whether it provides an appropriate framework for evaluating the specific allegations against Google in this case. First, Google's distribution deal is the result of an investment in developing a better search engine, not some nefarious plot to exploit biased consumers. Google became a leading search provider because its products outperformed its competitors in meeting user needs such as speed, relevance, and convenience. The company's Android operating system, currently used on more than 2.5 billion devices worldwide, was also successful for similar reasons. Manufacturers and carriers chose to partner with Google because of the high demand for Google's services.

Second, behavioral theories overlook the ability of consumers to make deliberate choices about which search engines to use. Contrary to the Justice Department's portrayal of device users as helpless creatures of habit, Google's contract does nothing to prevent them from switching to an alternative search engine with a few taps. Not only do consumers switch frequently, but they also use Google because they like it, not because they're unknowingly locked in. As revealed in court, the most searched term on Bing is Google. In fact, even when given an explicit choice of search provider, the majority of users still choose Google over rivals, as happened with his Android devices in Europe following the 2018 EU ruling. and reflects its superior quality.

Third, the Department of Justice's behavioral critique fails to adequately explain how dynamic factors can correct market imperfections. As an innovative flurry of Schumpeterian creative destruction, AI is already creating new competitive forces that challenge the Justice Department’s lead case. Consumers already have new ways to access and search information, especially as Google and its rivals invest heavily in AI-powered innovations such as large-scale language models and generative AI. I'm putting it in. In this destructive Schumpeterian competition, static user bias is likely to play a much smaller role than the one required for the Department of Justice's behavioral theory to prevail and miss the forest for the trees. there is.

Although behavioral economics can shed light on certain aspects of corporate behavior, it cannot be used to justify antitrust intervention, especially when there are clearly rational explanations for consumer behavior in dynamic markets. should not be used for As Schumpeter explained, capitalism is an evolutionary process of “creative destruction,” and antitrust policies must be careful not to destroy the very creativity they seek to protect. Courts and enforcement officials should focus on evidence of actual anti-competitive harm, rather than hypothetical abuse of user bias. The Justice Department clearly missed the mark by filing a lawsuit against Google based on a theory of erratic behavior that undervalues ​​the company's product innovations, the competitive constraints it faces from competitors, and consumer choice. It seems like it is.

