Omega x Swatch “Mission to the Moon Phase” Snoopy is now available





In a long-awaited announcement, Swatch has unveiled the latest addition to its iconic Moonswatch collection: Mission to the Moonphase. This latest timepiece, unveiled today, combines playful design elements with innovative features, marking a major evolution in the renowned lineage.

The Mission to the Moonphase sports a striking all-white color scheme, featuring a white dial, case, and Velcro strap. But what makes this model stand out are its subtle yet captivating details. In the top right sub-register, popular characters Snoopy and Woodstock are depicted against the moon, recalling their iconic appearance in the Peanuts cartoon.

Paying homage to the Apollo 13 mission and drawing inspiration from the acclaimed 2015 Omega Speedmaster Silver Snoopy Edition, Mission to the Moonphase places Snoopy in a more dynamic role. Unlike previous models, this his MoonSwatch places Snoopy on the moon phase disc within the subdial at 2 o'clock, symbolizing his 29.5 days of the lunar cycle.

But the charm doesn't end there. Under UV light, a hidden quote from the Snoopy cartoon emerges, adding a whimsical touch to the watch design. This playful integration of the Snoopy character and the moon phase complication underscores Swatch's commitment to injecting both creativity and functionality into each release.

“Mission to the Moonphase” is scheduled to be released on March 26th in 2022, exactly two years after the first Moonswatch debuted. This release date has special significance, marking the beginning of what has since become a phenomenon in the world of watches.

Unlike previous limited editions, Swatch has hinted that the Mission to the Moonphase will join its permanent collection alongside other notable releases such as the Ocean of Storms Scuba Fifty . However, the addition of the moon phase complication comes at a price premium, with the watch priced at $310 (Rs. 26,000).

This announcement follows on the heels of another notable release within the Swatch Group: Omega's high-profile white dial Speedmaster.

