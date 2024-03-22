Get $200 off an unlocked Google Pixel 8 now at Amazon Big Spring Sale





Thinking about upgrading your smartphone? Now's the perfect time to take the plunge. Amazon's Big Spring Sale features deals on everything from stick vacuums to TVs, laptops, and new grills. With tons of discounts available from March 20th to March 25th, this smartphone sale is especially sweet.

Right now, you can save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 smartphone on Amazon. The 128GB configuration costs just $499, 29% off the original price of $699. You can also choose the 256GB option for the same discount. It's $559, 26% off the regular price of $759. Since it's unlocked, you can use this phone with any carrier, so you don't have to worry about changing your phone service.

Whether you're already using an Android smartphone or looking to make the switch from an Apple iPhone, this is one sale you won't want to miss. Add to cart now to complete your transaction before the sale ends. With rapid price fluctuations and a large number of shoppers looking for deals right now, deals may close sooner than you think.

Google Pixel 8 is one of the search giant's flagship smartphones that debuted in October 2023. It's still one of the best Android smartphones of 2024, which makes this $200 discount even more noteworthy.

Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz OLED panel for maximum brightness and a smooth refresh rate. Google's Tensor G3 processor powers many AI-powered features, including photo editing, article summaries, smart replies, search circles powered by Google AI, and more.

This phone is a fast and powerful device overall, but the camera array is one of its biggest draws. It features a high-resolution ultra-wide camera with various editing options and crystal-clear snapshots. You'll love taking photos and videos with Pixel 8.

Right now, you can get the 128GB version on Amazon for just $499. This is 29% off the regular price, a discount of $200. Available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colors at this price and storage size.

You can also select the currently in-stock 256GB configuration for $200 off. The Hazel colorway is sold out, but Obsidian and Rose are still available.

Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering all things gaming, technology, and entertainment for 16 years for various online and print publications. She has been covering the commerce field for nearly 10 years. Follow @MolotovCupcake on Twitter.

