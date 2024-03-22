Lab renovation includes unique all-in-one concrete testing





The Illinois Institute of Technology's Department of Civil, Architectural, and Environmental Engineering recently celebrated the modernization of its Concrete Materials and Structures Laboratory.

Matthew Gombeda, assistant professor of civil engineering, replaced most of the lab's concrete mixing and batching equipment and added a new compression tester for hardened concrete samples. This helps prepare specimens for testing.

The lab has a long history at Illinois Institute of Technology, first established in the 1970s.

We didn't start from scratch, we took what was there and upgraded, Gombeda says.

This included rebuilding the structural test bay with reaction walls and floors to allow for larger scale testing.

Our lab has unique capabilities as some other labs do not have the ability to batch much larger amounts of concrete on one side to test beams and larger structural components approximately 60 feet away. Equipped with In other words, it's an all-in-one unit. says Gombeda.

This laboratory will be used for a combination of teaching and research. Civil engineering students spend time in the lab as part of their required concrete materials and structures course, during which they can mix and test their own concrete and watch concrete beams being tested.

“I think this is really valuable because it allows students to see the fundamental behavior of concrete and the actual mechanisms of failure,” Gombeda said. They're learning it at a very basic level because it's the premise of all the codes and design codes that we use to create buildings and bridges.

New laboratory equipment will improve student workforce readiness by allowing students to experience the latest equipment they will encounter when they go out into the real world and work in these fields. Helpful.

On the research side, Gombeda and his students are currently increasing their ability to conduct more experiments in-house.

Gombeda is using the new equipment in an ongoing project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy to study the benefits of using fly ash in concrete.

The new setup allowed Gombeda and his team to mix many different batches of concrete, evaluate various properties of the concrete immediately after mixing, and then monitor the properties long-term over several weeks. .

Because the focus was on precast concrete, which must be manufactured in advance and then moved, Gombeda says they conducted some experiments using overhead cranes to lift and handle beams and walls on upper floors. We were able to really take advantage of all the resources that we currently have.

Additional funding for this project was provided by contributions from Bert Lewis (CE 48) and the Illinois Institute of Technology Faculty Startup Fund.

Image: Thornton Tomasetti Associate Kevin Mueller, Thornton Tomasetti Senior Engineer Daksh Patel (CE 19), and Concrete Materials and Structures Lab Kurt Ordilas (CE/M.Eng. TE 20, Ph.D.). CE candidate)

