Watch shock waves ripple out from SpaceX's giant Starship rocket during third test flight (Video)





The incredible power of SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket can be visualized in a new video of the rocket's third test flight.

On March 14, SpaceX's giant Starship vehicle – the world's largest and most powerful rocket – launched from the company's manufacturing and test launch facility near Boca Chica Beach at 9:25 a.m. EDT (13:25 GMT). It was launched. Shockwaves propagate from the rocket during launch, and amazing new slow-motion video is shown.

A large cloud of smoke rose from the surrounding area as the two-stage spacecraft, carrying a reusable Starship spacecraft atop a super-heavy rocket booster, lifted off from the ground. Traveling faster than the speed of sound, the 400-foot-tall (122-meter) rocket sent shock waves through the air as it accelerated toward the sky.

SpaceX's Starship rocket will launch on its third test flight on March 14, 2024, over the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

The launch, named Integrated Flight Test-3 (IFT-3), will be the third test mission for the fully stacked spacecraft. Although neither the Starship spacecraft nor the Super Heavy Boosters survived to their intended splashdown, the spacecraft achieved several important goals during its flight, including reaching orbital speed for the first time.

The super heavy rocket booster is powered by 33 first-stage Raptor engines, which ignite in a slow-motion video with intense flames. The booster successfully separated from the rocket's 165-foot (50-meter) upper stage approximately 2 minutes and 45 seconds after liftoff. However, Super Heavy's engines failed to reignite as planned during a landing burn over the Gulf of Mexico, leading to the loss of the booster.

After separation, Starship's upper stage will enter a sub-orbital coast phase as it soars above Earth, providing an initial test of the spacecraft's ability to open and close payload doors in orbit, as well as supercooling from one tank to another. The transfer of rocket propellant was demonstrated. During space flight. However, SpaceX lost contact with Starship during atmospheric reentry.

Despite losing both the Starship vehicle and the superheavy booster, the spacecraft outperformed two previous test flights, IFT-1 and IFT-2, both of which were aborted by explosions minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX has shared plans to conduct at least six more test flights of Starship this year, with the next one scheduled to take place as early as May, pending regulatory approval following the IFT-3 review. Waiting for.

