Apple's AirPods 3 rival the lowest price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale





New wireless earbuds seem to be coming out all the time, but few are as popular as Apple's third-generation AirPods. It has great sound and long battery life, but it's not cheap considering its usual asking price. Amazon's Big Spring Sale this week went some way to solving this problem, dropping the regular $170 price to just $140. It's worth noting that it may also be available for purchase today only on Amazon, as this sale is comparable to his one-day sale at Best Buy.

The latest AirPods have a number of features that make them a great choice for just about anyone, thanks to their water resistance and strong Bluetooth connectivity. The included case acts as a portable battery to charge the earbuds on the go, delivering up to 30 hours of total listening time.

More advanced AirPods features include spatial audio support for movies, TV shows, and more. And with Find My support, you'll inevitably find your new earphones among the couch cushions. Things like Siri support make these earphones the best in their class right now, especially if you use an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or other Apple device.

Want to buy new AirPods elsewhere? Best Buy is currently offering the same $140 price, but only until the end of the day, so keep that in mind. Are AirPods not for you? Our list of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale earphone deals are waiting to save you money across a variety of brands and features. There you will also find bargain prices for headphones.

More shopping information from CNET

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/deals/apples-airpods-3-just-matched-their-best-ever-price-during-amazons-big-spring-sale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos