WNY elected officials, UB leaders, and technology leaders support Empire AI to bring New York to the forefront of responsible AI innovation





BUFFALO, N.Y. – Western New York legislators today joined University at Buffalo President A. Scott Weber, UB Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development Venu Govindaraju, and members of the Empire AI consortium to build on bold and pioneering technology. Assisted an Empire AI. This national initiative positions New York as a national frontrunner in responsible artificial intelligence innovation.

Empire AI enables UB and other New York research institutions to pioneer safe, equitable, and accessible AI research and development that benefits every corner of New York's economy and quality of life.

In January, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to create a consortium called Empire AI to launch a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence computing center at UB. The center will foster responsible research and development, create jobs, and develop AI innovations focused on tackling societal challenges ranging from health care, climate change, and crime prevention to education, poverty, and world hunger. It will be used by New York's major public and private institutions to carry out development.

The consortium is comprised of the State University of New York, City University of New York, Columbia University, Cornell University, New York University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and the Flatiron Institute, as well as philanthropic support organizations such as Tom Secunda and the Simmons Foundation.

“As a leader in AI for more than 40 years, we at the University at Buffalo are thrilled to have been selected to be home to Empire AI, New York State’s center for AI research, innovation, and education,” said UB President. Satish said. K. Tripathi. “Empire AI enables us to harness this vast computing power to solve the most vexing problems facing nations, nations and the world.Empire AI powers innovative research. , expand 21st century business and industry in Western New York and across the state while attracting federal funding.”

“Technology can be an extremely powerful tool, but it is entirely dependent on the hearts and hands of those who wield it. With great power comes great responsibility. The Empire AI Consortium Provides an innovative opportunity to further solidify New York State as a national leader in artificial intelligence while growing the pipeline. The ability to improve the quality of life for New Yorkers by using AI to address social problems. is an obligation that we as residents pursue. I applaud the collective vision of Governor Hochul, Tech: NYC, and the members of the Empire AI consortium. I look forward to hearing more about this work in the coming weeks and months. I look forward to learning,” said State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples Stokes.

“For years, New York State has led the way in progressive policy and innovative research on a national scale. Empire AI is just another form of our commitment to advanced development and exploration,” said the State Senate. said Congressman Tim Kennedy. “I look forward to seeing UB play a key role in advancing this effort and discovering new ways that AI increases access to opportunity for the greater good of our communities.”

“Investing in the industries of the future is a proven strategy for effective economic development. It leverages groundbreaking research and innovation to bring high-wage, stable jobs to the region.” The role of artificial intelligence in our society is growing exponentially, and AI will play a major role in the global economy for many years to come. With Housing Empire AI at the University of Buffalo, Buffalo will become a leader in AI research and development, and UB will become an even more attractive destination for the next generation of technology leaders,” said State Sen. Sean Ryan.

“As Western New York's premier higher education and research institution and the flagship university of the State University of New York system, it is only fitting that the University at Buffalo will be the home of Empire AI,” said Congresswoman Karen McMahon. Stated. This is an overwhelming vote of confidence in UB and its role in cutting-edge science and technology. AI is an exciting new frontier with endless possibilities and applications for many aspects of our lives. This investment will ensure New York is at the forefront of this new technology. I am proud to represent UB in the state legislature and am excited that UB will be the home of New York State's exploration in this area for years to come. ”

“Empire AI is spearheading New York State’s pioneering efforts in artificial intelligence, making New York a hub for technology innovation with Buffalo as its epicenter. We are excited to partner with our fellow legislators and the technology industry to support this project. We are honored to collaborate with academic leaders in this project, which not only harnesses the potential of AI and protects against its risks, but also bridges the digital gap through research and training. Economic and educational opportunities across the state Now is the time for New York State to pass this innovative initiative, which promises both economic and economic benefits,” said Congressman Pat Burke.

said Congressman John D. Rivera. “We know that artificial intelligence is already transforming industries, economies, and societies at an unprecedented pace. Empire AI is committed to ensuring New York State remains at the forefront of AI development and research. The state's solution for Western New York does that by providing universities, students, faculty and staff with access to unparalleled AI resources, as Western New York has an abundance of low-cost, renewable hydropower. , making Buffalo the best location in the entire state to host the hardware needed for this consortium, ensuring our employees have the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an AI-driven economy. You can wear it.”

The Empire AI Consortium leads the development of responsible AI focused on contributing to the public good. In most cases, such projects are funded by private organizations and serve private interests. Empire AI will be the first project of its kind directed by a public and educational institution, putting New York in the driver's seat for future AI development.

Through partnerships with New York's leading universities and research universities, Empire AI also helps prepare the workforce of the future by championing the skills and talent that support the promising jobs New York's economy depends on. Take the national lead in construction and research. Attracting New York's next generation of tech talent.

About Empire AI

Empire AI is a proposed consortium to establish a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence computing center at the University at Buffalo. The consortium consists of the State University of New York, City University of New York, Columbia University, Cornell University, New York University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and the Flatiron Institute. Aimed to foster responsible research and development, create jobs, and unlock opportunities in AI focused on the public good in New York, the initiative aims to bridge the gap through investments in both private and public interest sectors. We will accelerate the development of AI centered on the public interest. For the sake of the nation.

Please see this support note for additional information.

