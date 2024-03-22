MedTech 3.0 hub advocates advance work in Minnesota with or without federal funding





A large industry coalition supporting Minnesota's plan for a new medical technology hub is moving forward with the idea, with or without significant financial support from the federal government.

Led by Greater MSP, MedTech 3.0 calls for collaboration among the state's hospitals, research institutes, and medical device manufacturers to develop artificial intelligence, data science, and device manufacturing as a way to make Minnesota a global center for the industry. I'm asking you to integrate.

In October, President Joe Biden named it one of 31 technology hubs across the country to compete for prizes ranging from $40 million to $70 million. Each group submitted proposals in February, but the five to 10 regional winners will not be announced until this summer.

But Minnesota's efforts aren't waiting for results.

“We are ready,” said Peter Frosh, CEO of Greater MSP. “We believe this strategy will create billions of dollars in new value.” “Federal funding will accelerate implementation of this strategy.”

Greater MSP's application sought $60.5 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). However, the economic development group said each organization has already made commitments with a market value that exceeds the amount requested.

“Private companies are stepping up their efforts now,” Frosh said.

Greater MSP was previously competing to win up to $100 million from the federal government's Build Back Better Regional Challenge for biotech business clusters in 2022. This group was a finalist, but ultimately lost.

Joseph Parrilla, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, said the EDA is looking for projects that “change the economy.” The Technology Hub's goal is to help build locally innovative and globally competitive technology.

“It requires a lot of strategic effort,” Parrilla said.

Frosh said Greater MSP is focused on collaborating on talent development to address workforce shortages. We are also exchanging data between our groups to accelerate innovation and find more support for early-stage companies. Frosh said a medical technology hub could create thousands of jobs and help accelerate economic growth in the region.

Frosh acknowledged that Medtronic CEO Jeff Murtha approached Greater MSP in February 2023 with the idea of ​​a medical technology hub. Murtha said other U.S. and international cities have also approached Medtronic, asking the company to help build medical hubs in those locations.

MedTech 3.0 Coalition members include Medtronic, Mayo Clinic, University of Minnesota, Allina Health, University Enterprise Labs, and Destination Medical Center in Rochester. Coalition members Boston Scientific and Abbott are not based in Minnesota, but both have significant presences in the state. Another member, Coloplast, is based in Denmark, but its North American headquarters are in Minneapolis.

“Through the MedTech Hub, Allina Health will leverage its commitment to collaboration in research and innovation to improve care and make it more equitable,” the health system said in a statement.

Frosh said the top medical technology hubs in the United States are in Boston, San Francisco and San Diego.

A report on the life sciences industry released by commercial real estate services firm JLL ranks Minneapolis-Saint Paul No. 1. Paul ranked second in the U.S. for medical technology jobs in 2022, behind metropolitan Boston.

“Hopefully, we have the opportunity to create a lot of homegrown medical success stories here,” said MedTech 3.0 Coalition, an Edina-based venture firm focused on healthcare and medical technology investments.

