Video game actors battle AI for jobs, poised to attack





Written by John Swartz

Strikes loom as jobs go to AI: “It's scary,” says one voice actor.

Hollywood is bracing for another actor's strike against the video game industry.

“We're currently in talks with all the major game studios, and the big sticking point is AI,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said Thursday. “Actors at all levels are at risk of digital duplication. We have strike authorization on that contract and a strike is a possibility at this point.”

Voice actress Sarah Elmaleh is the chair of the union's interactive media agreement negotiation committee. “I’ve never seen anything like this in technology that impacts our work,” she said. “Replicated speech is not yet capable of expressing the emotional spectrum. For now, it is a technology based on averaging and best questions. It lacks nuance.”

After a 118-day strike against Hollywood studios last year and a new film and TV deal, the union is once again focused on regulating artificial intelligence and its impact on wages and jobs. There is. Crabtree Ireland said in a statement that “this issue will recur in each future contract” every three years.

Companies likely to strike include Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) Activision Publishing, Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices International Inc. (DIS), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), Epic Games Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, and Insomniac. Games Inc. ., Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and Warner Bros. Games (WBD).

“Actors and actresses should be very scared,” Chris Mattman, an adjunct research professor at the University of Southern California's School of Computer Science, said in an interview. “Gen AI allows him to effectively clone voices within 3 seconds.”

Video game studios pay professional actors to voice the aliens, detectives, elves, and monsters that populate their virtual worlds. However, more and more companies are turning to AI-generated realistic voices to save costs. And that also affects the work of actors.

More than a year has passed since the Guild's video game contract, the Interactive Media Agreement, was extended beyond its original expiration date. The last strike against gaming companies by SAG-AFTRA was in 2016-2017 and lasted about six months.

In September, members overwhelmingly approved strike authorization on the current contract. The national committee has the power to call a strike at any time if negotiations fail.

A spokesperson representing the 10 video game companies said they were optimistic a resolution could be reached.

“We continue to negotiate in good faith and have made significant progress,” a spokesperson said in a statement to MarketWatch. I'm optimistic.”

There are many scary stories about AI.

When it comes to AI, Hollywood, like other industries such as technology, media, and customer service, is fraught with tension.

The flashpoint occurred in 2014. The first time his DeepSpeech technology from Baidu Inc. (BIDU) converted speech to text. Fast forward to today, dialect, intonation, and connotation have been refined through phonetic cloning.

“It was the No. 1 topic at a meeting.” [voice-over] “Everyone is concerned about AI,” Joe Davis, executive director of the World Voice Organization, the international trade group for voice actors, said in an interview at a conference in Atlanta this month. seems to be disappearing. So where do people start in this industry? In the last six months, the majority of these jobs have moved to AI.”

Also read: Tennessee becomes first state to protect musicians, other artists from AI

Popular actors like Bradley Cooper, who voiced Rocket Raccoon in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, don't have to worry about that, but many comic book and video game voice actors don't have much money or jobs. We are considering reducing the amount of

Most at risk are the thousands of actors who earn anywhere from $100 for a single gig to tens of thousands of dollars a year for projects. More and more people are finding their roles devalued or losing their jobs entirely to digitally replicated voices that sound like them.

“It's scary. You don't know what's going to happen. The progress has been crazy just in the past year,” said Thug, the video game voice actor who plays Time Weaver in Oculus' “Asgard's Wrath 2.”・Atra. “As far as I know, my voice hasn't been recreated, but there's a lot going on in video games. Sometimes you don't really know until someone tells you. The company won't tell you. ”

Diana Birdsall, a voice actress who hasn't been unionized for nearly 20 years, was abruptly replaced by AI in her phone messaging service a year ago. The gig paid between $17,000 and $20,000 a year. Just as she was trying to recover from the shock of losing her job, she revealed last week that she may have lost her $25,000-a-year job producing medical explanation videos with another AI “voice.” She knew that there was.

“There's no way to make up for it,” Birdsall said in an interview, referring to the loss in revenue. “They say I have to try harder and sound more authentic. Are you kidding me?”

In 2021, non-union voice actor Bev Standing sued TikTok owner ByteDance for using her voice without her consent.

Laurie Burke has narrated thousands of roles for Facebook (META), LinkedIn, Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com Inc., and more during her 20+ year career as an actor and narrator. Ta. (AMZN). She started as the original voice of her Google Voice and later played her AI voice in the movie 'Jexi'.

“AI cannot reproduce the emotion of a voice,” Burke said in an interview. “It's like a drum machine. You can't improvise on drums.”

-John Swartz

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

03/22/24 1126ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240322273/videogame-actors-poised-to-strike-as-they-battle-ai-for-their-jobs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos