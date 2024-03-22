Bidirectional data sharing with Salesforce Data Cloud and BigQuery





We're excited to announce that bidirectional data sharing between BigQuery and Salesforce Data Cloud is now generally available. This allows customers to securely combine and use data across different platforms without incurring additional costs for building and managing data infrastructure or complex extract, transform, load (ETL) pipelines. You can easily strengthen your case.

With the increasing number of touchpoints and devices used to deliver instantaneous customer experiences, it's more important than ever to respond quickly to customer needs. However, this is becoming increasingly difficult as the amount of data being created and captured continues to grow and is spread across multiple SaaS applications and analytics platforms.

Last year, Google Cloud and Salesforce announced a partnership that allows customers to easily combine data across BigQuery and Salesforce Data Cloud, leveraging the power of BigQuery and Vertex AI solutions to power and enable new analytics and AI/ML scenarios. announced.

Today, we're making these features generally available to help joint Google Cloud and Salesforce customers securely access data on different platforms and in different clouds. Customers can now access the Salesforce data cloud with BigQuery without setting up or managing any infrastructure and use Google Cloud data to power Salesforce Customer 360 and other applications.

With this announcement, Google Cloud and Salesforce customers will benefit from:

Zero ETL single pane of glass and serverless data access across platforms

Get near real-time, secure, bidirectional access to Salesforce Data Cloud data and BigQuery-managed data without the need to create data infrastructure or data pipelines.

Power Salesforce Customer 360 and Salesforce Data Cloud with Google Cloud data. It also has the ability to enrich customer data with other related and public datasets with minimal data movement.

Through the Vertex AI and Einstein Copilot Studios integration, leverage differentiated Vertex AI and Cloud AI services for predictive analytics, churn modeling, and flowback to customer campaigns.

Customers who want a comprehensive view of their data across the Salesforce and Google platforms, beyond cloud boundaries, can do so with BigQuery Omni and Analytics Hub. This integration enables data and business users, such as data analysts, marketing analysts, and data scientists, to combine data across Salesforce and Google platforms to analyze, derive insights, and run AI/ML pipelines, all on their own. You can do it with a service. Data engineering or infrastructure teams will be involved.

This integration is fully managed and managed, allowing customers to focus on analysis and insight and avoid some of the key business challenges that are common when integrating critical enterprise systems. These innovations enforce data access and governance policies that administrators set for their data. Only datasets that are explicitly shared are accessible, and only authorized users can share and explore the data. With data spanning multiple clouds and platforms, relevant data is pre-filtered while minimizing copying from Salesforce Data Cloud to BigQuery, reducing both egress costs and data engineering overhead.

“Until we seamlessly connected Google Cloud and Salesforce Data Cloud, managing customer data was a nightmare. No more copying data between platforms or struggling with complex APIs. .We've revolutionized the way we segment, understand our customers, and manage customer data to drive better marketing and service efforts.'' – NorthAM, a leading insurance company

“We faced several challenges in getting the most out of our customer data. Enriching leads between our BigQuery data and Salesforce was a time-consuming and manual process. Creating timely, data-driven lifecycle marketing journeys was also difficult due to data transfer. We transformed these processes by seamlessly integrating BigQuery with Salesforce. This integration enables real-time data triggers. has driven automated marketing campaigns and significantly increased customer engagement. Best of all, the solution has eliminated manual overhead associated with batch data transfer, reducing costs. Valuable time and They can provide us with resources, which is good for the marketing team and good for the bottom line.” – NorthAM Large Retailer

Easy and secure access to Salesforce Data Cloud from Google Cloud

Customers want to access marketing, commerce, and service data from Salesforce Data Cloud and combine it with loyalty and POS data from Google Analytics Platform to derive actionable insights into customer behavior such as purchase propensity, cross-sell/up propensity, etc. That's what I think. Sell ​​recommendations and run highly personalized promotional campaigns. We also leverage differentiated Google AI services to build training/prediction machine learning models that combine data from Salesforce and Google Cloud for churn modeling, customer funnel analysis, market mix modeling, price elasticity, We would like to realize use cases such as A. /B test experiment.

With this release, customers can seamlessly access their Salesforce Data Cloud data through BigQuery's differentiated cross-cloud and data sharing capabilities. You can perform cross-platform analysis using other Google assets in a privacy-secure manner and access all the relevant information you need to power your advertising campaigns. Salesforce Data Cloud administrators can easily share data directly with relevant BigQuery users or groups. BigQuery users can easily subscribe to shared datasets through the Analytics Hub UI.

There are several different ways to share information with this platform integration.

For small datasets and ad hoc access, such as finding the stores with the most sales last year, you can create a single cross between Salesforce Data Cloud and Google Cloud datasets with minimal data movement or duplication. You can take advantage of cloud joins.

If you have large data sets to power executive updates, weekly business reviews, or marketing campaign dashboards, you can access your data using cross-cloud materialized views. This view is updated automatically and incrementally, and incremental data is retrieved only periodically.

