Google's AI Ace in the Hole: Could Mystery Collaboration Cause GOOG to Soar?





Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) stock still has a lot to prove when it comes to the growth trend of generative artificial intelligence. This is a major cause of choppy performance. That's not to say other Magnificent Seven stocks haven't encountered some resistance over the past few weeks. However, GOOG stock has been on more of a roller coaster.

The megacap tech stock has zig-zagged in recent weeks as the market weighs both positive and negative headlines about the company. This doesn't necessarily mean you should distance yourself.

GOOG stock and recent mixed performance

In contrast to the price performance of Mag-7's peers, which remains range-bound (primarily driven by valuation and growth sustainability concerns), Alphabet stocks have more company-specific concerns. Therefore, they face greater volatility. I'm talking, of course, about the eventful debut of Gemini AI, Alphabet's “answer” to OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

As mentioned above, the controversy surrounding some of the chatbot's responses to queries has heightened investor concerns about the company's strength as an artificial intelligence competitor. Admittedly, damage control by administrators has probably helped allay concerns. This may explain why GOOG stock has risen to its previous price.

After falling from $150 per share to the low $130s due to the controversy, the stock price has soared to the $150s since early March.

Still, Alphabet hasn't completely lost confidence in its AI growth prospects. Compare these stumbles to Microsoft's ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) significant AI advances.

No wonder the market is hesitant to bid on GOOG right now. But for investors who aren't afraid to buck, this “show me” attitude in the market could make it advantageous to enter a position today. At a minimum, it is based on the following factors:

Current pessimism may prove to be an overreaction

Alphabet may be catching up with the rollout of chatbots and other generative AI software products, but the company isn't completely behind the eight-ball. Along with the negative news related to AI, there is also some positive news regarding AI.

That's recent news about a potential AI collaboration between the company and Mag-7's top companies. If such a partnership can withstand regulatory scrutiny, such a partnership could quickly make Alphabet an AI frontrunner. This could increase bullish sentiment towards GOOG stock.

Besides the potential for game-changing AI news, it's also worth noting that Microsoft's aforementioned AI advances have yet to impact Alphabet's cash cow core business, Google Search. It is important to do so. Even though Microsoft has integrated Gen AI enhancements into its Bing search platform, Bing's market share has “barely changed,” as Bloomberg said in January.

Add to all of this the fact that Alphabet's financial performance continues to benefit from both the recovery in the digital advertising market and the positive impact of last year's cost-cutting efforts. The current pessimism could prove to be an overreaction, given that all these factors could cause stocks to rise again.

Uncertainty has put stocks at “disaster” prices, so feel free to buy/hold.

Yes, Alphabet is still not what we consider top-tier AI play. But even among big tech companies, there's still a lot to like when it comes to GOOG.

The uncertainty around generative AI makes investing in this stock frustrating in the short term, but the stock is trading at what could be considered a “disaster price.”

Trading at just 22 times forward earnings, this valuation is more than sustainable. This is especially true given that the analyst consensus still calls for GOOG to deliver double-digit earnings growth over the next two years.

Beyond the prospect of stock prices growing in tandem with earnings growth, advances in artificial intelligence are also likely to lead to multiple business expansions.

This potential upside is rewarding and helps counter a still-vague future. Feel free to buy and hold GOOG stock.

GOOG stock has a B rating on Portfolio Grader.

On the date of publication, Louis Navellier held a long position in MSFT. Louis Navellier has no other positions (directly or indirectly) in the securities mentioned in this article.

The InvestorPlace research staff member primarily responsible for this article does not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

