Google Maps rolls out at-a-glance routes for easier navigation

Last year, Google developers set out on a mission to revolutionize the way you use Google Maps.

With the introduction of Immersive View, the navigation experience has been significantly improved.

This feature, along with other features such as “Glanceable” routes, solidified Maps as a top contender for navigation apps on Android and iPhone.

The arrival of the Glanceable direction

Despite being announced last year, Glanceable Direction seems to have disappeared from the radar. But now, this innovative feature makes its debut, showing important navigation details like real-time estimated time of arrival and turn-by-turn directions directly on your lock screen.

How do Glanceable routes in Google Maps work?

Google Maps has long served as a guide for travelers around the world. However, having to unlock your phone frequently to check directions can be distracting, especially while driving. Glanceable Directions is Google's innovative solution to this problem.

This feature allows you to preview detailed turn-by-turn routes before you start navigating. It provides a comprehensive overview of your upcoming journey and ensures you understand the path before you set off. Once you start your trip and press the “Start Navigation” button, the convenience continues.

At-a-glance instructions work directly from your phone's lock screen, eliminating the need to continually unlock your device. Google Maps seamlessly tracks your progress and provides updates and reroutes as needed, whether you're walking, driving, or cycling.

How to enable at-a-glance directions

Currently available to both iPhone and Android users, Glanceable Roots is designed to integrate with Live Activities in iOS 16.1 for iPhone users. Although it may not work perfectly immediately after activation, we recommend allowing some time for the system to adapt to your navigation habits to improve performance.

Open the Google Maps app, tap the profile icon in the top right corner,[設定]Select[ナビゲーション]Tap

While navigating, scroll down and toggle on at-a-glance routes

Google Maps makes major AI upgrades and adds 5 new features

It is worth noting that by default this valuable feature is inactive. This may explain why the existence of this feature went undetected for some time. However, by enabling “at-a-glance” directions, you can get information about your trip at a glance, without the hassle of unlocking your phone.

Cart important points

Glanceable Directions may have taken longer to roll out than expected, but its arrival is a welcome enhancement to Google Maps. It promises a safer and more convenient way of navigation, especially while driving. Looking to the future, we hope that Google will continue to develop and accelerate the deployment of valuable features like this.

What do you think about this new addition to Google Maps? Have you tried Glanceable Directions yet? Email us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

