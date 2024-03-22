The CIO behind Chattanoogas’ smart city innovation steps forward.





The CIO of one of the country's leading smart cities is stepping down from his position to pursue other opportunities.

Tyson Morris, who was named CIO of the Chattanooga, Tenn., company in February 2022 after eight years in technology at Coca-Cola, confirmed Friday he is moving on. He wouldn't say exactly what he'll do next, but he told Government Technology he plans to stay in Chattanooga.

Morris said my specialty is leveraging my technology skills in the community I love, adding that there's a lot of cool tech stuff out there. He emphasized that he looks forward to continuing his innovation efforts and leveraging technology to support the community.

Chattanooga Intelligent City Director Jerere Nield has been appointed interim CIO, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said in a written statement provided to Government Technology. According to LinkedIn, Neeld is a longtime executive at Dell Technologies, where he served as vice president of global localization and content design/development until February 2023.

Morris said he was filled with mixed emotions as he left the position.

This decision was not made lightly, but after careful consideration of my personal and professional goals, Morris said in a LinkedIn post Friday, noting that this week is his last as CIO. . As I embark on my next chapter, I will carry with me the lessons I have learned and the relationships I have built here.

When Morris joined the city, he told the Wall Street Journal that Chattanooga was a dream job and expressed excitement about working with the city's strong technology capabilities. Chattanooga is considered one of the most advanced so-called smart cities, and the CIO sought to maintain this designation, the newspaper said.

Under Morris' leadership, the City of Chattanooga began efforts to build a digital City Hall in 2023. Morris told Government Technology at the time that his private sector background helped inspire the project aimed at improving the digital service experience. This includes a new website programmed to improve usability for people of all ages and abilities, and incorporates data and user feedback to ensure voters' needs are met. Now available for collection.

Kelly said he would like to thank Tyson for more than two years of dedicated service to the people of Chattanooga and wish him success in his next chapter. Under Tyson's leadership, city government and its partners will increase access to technology, leverage data to improve infrastructure and city services, upgrade city cybersecurity, and leverage technology assets to improve community We have undertaken award-winning work to advance the.

Nikki Davidson is a data reporter at Government Technology. She covered government and technology news as a video, newspaper, magazine and digital journalist for national media outlets. She is based in Monterey, California.

