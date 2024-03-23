Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates





Search for files directly using Google Drive's new search bar

Last year, we introduced a new home page view to Google Drive. Now you can easily and quickly find your most important files. Starting this week, we're expanding the search bar and improving the search tip to let you filter files across your entire drive. |Currently being rolled out to immediate release domains. Launch into the planned release domain is scheduled for April 15, 2024. Available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google Accounts. | Click here for details on how to use Google Drive

Improve filtering of merged cells in Google Sheets

You can now filter ranges that include merged cells in Google Sheets.

For ranges with vertical joins, users can create filters and apply different filter types (conditions, values, colors). For ranges with horizontal joins, users can create filters, apply different filter types (condition, value, color), and sort by value or color. Currently being rolled out to immediate release domains. Launch into the planned release domain is scheduled for April 3, 2024. Available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google Accounts. | Learn more about sorting and filtering data.Previous notice

The following announcement was published on the Workspace Updates blog earlier this week. See the original blog post for more information.

Google Calendar's current appointment slots feature will be replaced with appointment scheduling in July 2024.

To create a consistent user experience in Calendar, starting July 18, 2024, the Appointment Slot feature will be replaced with Appointment Schedule. | Appointment scheduling is available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, nonprofit organizations, Google Workspace Individual customers, Google One Premium users only. | Learn more about scheduling an appointment.

Securely migrate existing encrypted messages to Gmail client-side encryption (CSE)

Starting this week, admins will be able to migrate encrypted email from other services such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, and Virtu to Gmail client-side encryption in S/MIME format. This allows Google Workspace customers to simplify the migration process by bulk importing sensitive emails as S/MIME messages without compromising privacy or compliance posture. | Available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus customers. | Learn more about how to securely migrate your existing encrypted messages to Gmail CSE.

