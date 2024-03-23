KU Innovation Park hosts first Lawrence Tech Conference – Lawrence Times





Share this post or save it for later

To expand Lawrence as a technology hub, local industry experts hosted the inaugural Lawrence Tech Conference, which was free to attend.

The conference is designed to expand dialogue and ideas about the technology sector in Lawrence through guest speakers and networking.

advertisement

Jason Rogers, CEO of a local cybersecurity startup called Inverley, said this type of event had been long awaited.

jason rogers

Lawrence said there are many people living in the community with great technical talent and experience. So there's no reason why we shouldn't have more tech companies and more tech jobs in this space.

Guest speakers include Taejoon Kim, associate professor in KU's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; Brian McClendon, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Niantic Labs. and her Postgres educator Elizabeth Christensen from Crunchy Data.

Mike Silverman, principal software quality assurance engineer at Lawrence's company Matterport, will moderate the conference.

The Lawrence Tech Conference is a collaboration between Inverary, KU Innovation Park, and the Lawrence Tech Guild network. Rogers and organizers, including Jaime Guzman of the Lawrence Tech Guild and KU Innovation Park CEO Adam Courtney, worked together to make their vision a reality.

Rogers credits the Tech Guild community for inspiring the conference. This long-standing network is now part of his private LinkedIn group, which currently has 353 members, ranging from engineers to business executives, data students and students just starting out in science and artificial intelligence. This ranges from new graduates to new graduates.

He said he hopes the conference will raise awareness of Lawrence-based technology companies and encourage more companies to put down roots in Lawrence. Non-technical people, including entrepreneurs from a variety of industries, can also benefit from participation, and we welcome anyone interested.

advertisement

Rogers said about 75 people had registered to participate as of Thursday morning. He said the number of participants could be capped at 100 people, but the space could eventually fit beyond that.

The conference is scheduled for Friday, April 5th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KU Innovation Park, 2033 Becker Drive. Participation is free and lunch will be provided.

Registration must be done through the RSVP form on the conference website, lawrencetechconference.splashthat.com. There is no deadline for registration.

A complete conference schedule and additional information is also available on the website.

If our local journalism is important to you, please help us keep going.Don't miss out…Click here to sign up for our email newsletter

Stock reporter Maya Hodison (she/her) can be reached at mhodison (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com. Read more about her work at the Times here. Check out her staff profile here.

Lawrence Latest News:

Share this post or save it for later

Douglas County commissioners held a work session Wednesday and will hold a special meeting next month on Saturday to discuss permitting a large solar farm north of Lawrence. The commission also set a date to consider changes to wind energy regulations.

Share this post or save it for later

Four Indigenous musicians from across the country will perform at a show that empowers femmes on Sunday at the Haskell Indian Nations University campus.

August Rudisel/Lawrence Times

Share this post or save it for later

Greyhound bus stops will move from downtown Lawrence to Central Station starting Monday.

Share this post or save it for later

Members of the city's Historic Resources Commission voted 5-1 Thursday in favor of design plans as part of the Q39 BBQ restaurant to open in downtown Lawrence.

more …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawrencekstimes.com/2024/03/22/lawrence-tech-conference-2024pre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos