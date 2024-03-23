Apple's stock price will recover on product innovation: analyst





Apple's (AAPL) stock is under downward pressure in light of the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant. Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax appeared on Yahoo Finance Live and discussed why he thinks the lawsuit will have little impact on Apple stock.

Despite the regulatory scrutiny Apple is currently dealing with and slowing demand, Flax suggests the iPhone market remains “pretty durable.” He expressed confidence in Apple's ability to “continue to perform well” despite current pressures with the introduction of new products that could boost the stock price into 2025.

Flax acknowledged that it's nothing new for technology companies to come under scrutiny over antitrust concerns. Investors will therefore need to be patient and wait to see how the fallout from the Justice Department's lawsuit against Apple plays out.

For more expert insights and the latest market trends, click here to watch the full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.

video transcript

– So, speaking of Apple, what's next for its stock price? This morning, with the Justice Department's landmark antitrust lawsuit filed Thursday alleging monopoly in the smartphone market and unfair practices related to the App Store. is also attracting attention. Apple is also under investigation for possible violations of the European Union's Digital Markets Law and alleged anticompetitive conduct in the European Union's App Store. Apple has now denied these claims.

But let's welcome our next guest, Dan Flax, managing director of Neuberger Berman, to break down what's next for the tech giant. I'm glad I was able to appear on this program. So, given this regulatory overload, what are the best and worst-case scenarios from here in terms of next steps for Apple and the stock?

Daniel Flax: Good morning. I'm glad to meet you. From here, I think the Justice Department case will remain a little overhang, and of course short-term demand, China, and general weakness in the smartphone market will remain factors. But if you take a step back and think about what's going on here, I think the iPhone series is pretty durable.

story continues

Our installed base continues to grow. We continue to see a mix shift towards higher ASP devices such as the Pro and Pro Max. So I think that's healthy. I think you can see that the company continues to execute well through its product cycles. Of course, the iPhone 16 is coming later this year. Service is sound. You can see the new iPad being released. As such, I expect growth to improve in the second half of this year and into 2025, which I believe will allow the stock to outperform current levels over the next 12 to 24 months.

– Dan, regardless of the outcome of this investigation, antitrust litigation, this is going to take a long time. And the question is, in the meantime, what does that mean for Apple's business, which is looking to expand, for example, in AI, its partnership with Google, and its use of Gemini? How do you think this reframes Apple's thinking, knowing that Apple is currently under scrutiny from antitrust regulators?

DANIEL FLAX: Well, platform companies, including Apple, have been under intense scrutiny. And obviously that's going to continue over the coming months and years. If you look at the smartphone market in particular, I think the majority of units sold are Android. If you think about the App Store, most apps are actually free. And in fact, since Apple opened its App Store in 2008, it has paid developers more than $320 billion.

Therefore, we will have to wait and see how the proceedings and litigation develop in the coming months. We'll probably hear Apple's case. From a fundamental perspective, I think companies have to continue to innovate to execute their product cycles. I expect that to be more important to stock prices over the next 12 to 24 months than the Justice Department lawsuit.

I think the key for companies is to think about services and wearables. Recently released Vision Pro. It takes time. They continue to innovate. And I think that's what's most important when you think about this short-term and medium-term growth. And ultimately, I think growth is what will help the stock outperform.

– Dan, That being said, the question is: Does that innovation need to come from within, or does it need to be solved through partnerships like Google? And I specifically mentioned AI because I'm actually concerned that Apple may be a little bit more behind the curve, at least in internal development, and that they may need to look for partnerships to do that. is. Does knowing that the Department of Justice is closely monitoring Apple's dominance in the market make it a little harder for Apple to keep pace on things like AI?

DANIEL FLAX: I think it's interesting that if you look at today's iPhones and watches, machine learning and artificial intelligence have been introduced across the product line for several years now. And I hope they continue to do that. As we look to the future and think about generative AI, I expect his Apple to not only incorporate some of its own intellectual property, but also utilize the intellectual property of its partners.

If you look at search as an example, Apple works with all search providers. Google, which I consider to be the strongest search provider, has the highest market share. And Apple is working with them, and other companies as well. Looking to the future of generative AI, I think Apple is likely to work with partners including Google. There may be others.

The key, in my opinion, is the integration of hardware, software, and services to provide a differentiated user experience that people enjoy. The key will be whether we can grow our installed base by leveraging both our own technology, technology from our partners, and the developers who build on top of it all, and that's really what Apple and its broader ecosystem are all about. I think it's the magic of

And their ability to cultivate it means they have a strong track record. And I think we'll see more of that in the next couple of years.

– And Dan, you mentioned some names there, but when you think about the partnerships that Apple has, of course Google is among them. Do you see opportunities in technology beyond Apple? I know some of the companies you're looking at – Alphabet, Amazon, Cisco, etc. What makes them stand out to you?

DANIEL FLAX: What we're looking for is core intellectual property and the ability to translate it into differentiated products and services that users and customers value and that drive growth. If you look at Google, for example, they have a huge amount of intellectual property in terms of models, data, and infrastructure to drive growth through generative AI. So we see it as an opportunity.

While we see YouTube accelerating, we believe Google Cloud's opportunity with enterprise customers remains undervalued. Amazon, you mentioned, I think we continue to love the e-commerce business. Although there are certainly headwinds for consumers, same-day delivery is increasing and is performing well.

Amazon Web Services needs to take advantage of the generative AI opportunity. And we think the advertising opportunity there is underestimated. We'll conclude with Motorola Solutions. His ticker is MSI, a leader in public safety. CEO Greg Brown and his management team have invested very carefully in building out video and software capabilities.

So, for example, many 911 centers around the country can't accept text or video. That's why they help modernize infrastructure for the men and women who respond to emergencies on the front lines, helping to keep communities safe. Therefore, it is expected to see significant growth in the coming years as well. So we see, and continue to see, selective opportunities in today's market.

-Dan Flax, always helpful with insight. Managing Director of Neuberger Berman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/apples-stock-price-rebound-product-160358240.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos