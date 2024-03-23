Goodwill store in Sherwood Park puts Guns N' Roses guitar up for auction





Guns N' Roses fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase a guitar that appears to be signed by the band.

The Goodwill store in Sherwood Park will be holding a silent auction next week for guitars autographed by all the band members.

In February, an unknown donor dropped a guitar at the donation center.

A Goodwill spokesperson said the organization has attempted to authenticate the signatures, but it is impossible to prove that the signatures are official for the following reasons:

The origin of the guitar and signature is unknown. There is no identification to show that Axl or any other band member signed the guitar, and there is no photographic evidence of the signature. Even if the signature matches the “method” to the memorabilia, the band members will not remember signing this particular piece.

“The guitar was brought to Clinton Beck, president and founder of Beck Antiques and Jewelry, who has 35 years of experience with interesting historical items,” Friday's news release said.

“He said it was very likely that these were authentic, based on the type of pen used, the date next to the signature, the type of guitar used, and the way the signature was stroked.”

Bidding must be done in person and you will have the opportunity to see the guitar up close.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to help people with disabilities and disabilities find and obtain meaningful employment.

