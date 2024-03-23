Experts explain how AI is accelerating innovation





Newswise — Rapid advances in artificial intelligence have sparked controversy and debate, but they all raise attractive prospects for powerful technological innovation. Virginia Tech researchers exploring these frontiers can provide a preview of the positive developments that may come from AI.

Advances in autonomous systems to aid diagnostics, safety, and human training

Ella Atkins, Fred D. Durham Professor and Kevin T. Crofton Chair of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering at Virginia Tech, researches aerospace information systems for advanced air mobility, unmanned aircraft systems, and space robotics applications. Masu. Her research investigates how new AI and machine learning techniques can help in a variety of tasks, from safe autonomy and self-diagnosis to teaching human students.

“AI and machine learning can make autonomous vehicles safer through self-monitoring diagnostics and predictions and data-driven decision-making. This technology is revolutionizing aircraft maintenance and repair operations. “For example, this technology can help modern vehicles avoid or recover from problems such as unexpectedly low battery energy levels,” said Atkins.

“Large language models (LLMs), powered by deep neural network machine learning, allow humans to interact with computers more naturally and conversationally. The first step is to overcome fear of the concept. This can help you learn even difficult concepts, as you can interact with the LLM more like a teaching assistant than an encyclopedia or textbook,” she said.

Development of human-robot interaction

“I'm interested in assistive technology, such as robotic arms mounted on wheelchairs,” said Dylan Locey, assistant professor of mechanical engineering specializing in robotics and director of the Collaborative Robotics Laboratory (Collab). To tell. “My lab focuses on the fundamentals of human-robot interaction. This includes how robots learn from humans, how robots collaborate with humans, and how humans work together. It includes how to understand the robots you are working with.”

“My main interest is developing robots that can learn from humans and then conveying what the robots have learned to their human operators. I believe that this mutual understanding between humans and robots will help us avoid the pitfalls of AI. I want AI that not only helps people do what they want to do, but that is clear and transparent to humans,” Rosie said.

Realization of an independent communication system

Walid Saad, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Next-G Wireless Leader at Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, discusses the next steps in the evolution of AI and how it intersects with upcoming 6G wireless systems. We're excited to talk about what's possible. “Currently, he says, AI systems are good at learning, but they struggle with inference,” he said. “A central challenge in the coming years will be to equip AI systems with common sense capabilities, enabling these systems to think critically, reason and plan proactively. This is the first step towards the development of what is known as artificial general intelligence (AGI), which aims to eventually approach, if not reach human-level intelligence, then approach the level of intelligence found in animals.

“AI can help automate and extend existing capabilities within wireless systems such as 6G,” Saad said. “Nevertheless, as we peer over the more distant horizon, the concept of AI-native wireless systems has its limitations. By enabling systems that can apply 'common sense', we have the potential to usher in an innovative paradigm in wireless technology.

“We have known for some time that 6G requires AI and potentially AGI, but creating AGI requires understanding the physical world that 6G systems can potentially offer. It's also worth noting that there will be a need, so we predict that these two technologies will truly work together in the future,'' Saad said.

revolutionize the construction industry

“AI is enabling designers and engineers to optimize designs for energy consumption, user comfort, evacuation and disaster planning, compliance with codes and regulations, environmental impact, and more at a level not previously possible. ” said Ali Shojaei. Virginia Tech's Myers Lawson School of Construction is committed to revolutionizing the construction industry through digital innovation.

“AI-driven automation and robotics can significantly speed up the construction process and also reduce human error,” he said. “AI can optimize the supply chain on construction sites. From predicting material needs to tracking deliveries, AI ensures that projects are not delayed by material shortages or logistical errors.

“On construction sites, AI-driven automation and robotics will greatly increase efficiency and precision, assisting with tasks such as bricklaying and painting, and even complex tasks such as installing electrical systems. And even after construction. , AI can assist with building maintenance and lifecycle management, predicting when maintenance is required and preventing costly repairs,” said Shojaei.

