Video game executives lament lost creativity at developer shows





(Bloomberg) — Designers of the world's best-selling video games gathered in San Francisco this week, but the atmosphere at this year's game developer conference was at times somber.

Gaming companies have dealt with layoffs, mergers, and product cancellations. Although 2023 brought some blockbuster hits, many executives roaming the Moscone Center believe that rising development costs, slowing growth, and pressure to deliver winners mean that major companies are no longer safe. He said that some of the company's radicalness has been lost as companies take a more tactical approach. industry.

It makes it harder to take risks,” said Tencent Games vice president Martin Civil, who previously worked for Electronic Arts for 15 years.

Popular titles can cost up to $300 million to develop, just like blockbuster movies. And just as the movie industry is flooded with superhero imagery, video game makers are relying on big-name franchises as budgets balloon, according to executives at top companies.

Slow growth explains a certain wariness. Market research firm NewZoo predicts the $184 billion industry will grow less than 1% this year. More than 6,000 workers have recently lost their jobs due to spending cuts by major companies.

Under new owner Microsoft Corp., Activision Blizzard has discontinued “Odyssey,” a survival game it had been developing for six years. Tencent's Riot Games division, Sony Group's PlayStation Studios, Bandai Namco Holdings and Embracer Group AB are among the companies that have canceled dozens of unreleased titles. Electronic Arts has halted development of a new first-person shooter game in the Star Wars universe as it lays off 670 employees.

Players are increasingly demanding graphics and gameplay, combined with the popularity of long-standing “service” titles, creating a high barrier to entry for new players.

“The video game industry is not growing in line with budget,” said Epic Games vice president Sax Persson. People are going to get what they perceive to be safe. No one wants to play it safe. No one says this is good. A match as expected. ”

At some point, he said, costs can become prohibitive even for well-known franchises. Insomniac Games, the studio behind the award-winning Spider-Man 2, laid off staff this year despite selling 10 million copies of the $70 game that cost him $300 million to develop. did.

Investors also have other options, including platforms that allow users to create their own games like Roblox Corp. and Epic Games Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This is because big budget games have too low a hit rate, are too unpredictable, and have too long a range. And so many things can go wrong, not just right,” Persson said.

Indie publisher Devolver Digital Inc. is one of the few companies that hasn't reconsidered its approach amid industry pressures. The company works with game budgets ranging from $1 million to his $5 million, including hits Cult of the Lamb and Hotline Miami.

Our strategy is to weather what's going on,” chief marketing officer Nigel Rowley said, adding that smaller developers have not yet killed the company. The risks still exist, but they are not as high as catastrophic.

At the conference, one studio led a radical departure from trends that drew praise from its peers. Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke told attendees that the company has no intention of making a sequel to his Baldurs Gate III, which was a hit last year. The Dungeons & Dragons themed game will be the last in the series.

We want to do something big and new,” Vincke said during the panel discussion. We don't want to rehash what we've already done.

Published: March 23, 2024, 5:41 AM IST

