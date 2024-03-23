Apple iOS 17.4.1 Major iPhone Software Release: Should You Upgrade?





Finally, the amazing iOS 17.4.1. The iPhone update has arrived.

David Phelan

Just two weeks after the big iOS 17.4 iPhone software release (more info here), we've released the compact and focused iOS 17.4.1. Here's how to bring it down, whether you should wait, or whether you should install it now.

I'll update this post in a week, on Friday, March 29th, with my final thoughts on whether or not you should upgrade.

More from FORBES Apple iPad Pro 2024 release date: When will the new iPad be available By David Phelan Who is it for and how do you get it?

This big update works like any other iOS 17 release, so you'll need an iPhone from 2018 or newer. This means iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and all models from the following series: iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and the latest iPhone 15. It also includes iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation phones. If automatic updates are turned on, they will be delivered in due course.[設定]Click on the app[一般],[ソフトウェア アップデート]If you select in this order, it may be delivered faster.

what is that

We don't know much about this release, but it suggests it's what Apple says it is: bug fixes and security updates. After the huge version that is iOS 17.4, this may be a relief.

Apple iOS 17.4.1 Security

Again, all we know is what Apple said. Specifically, this update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users. This means there are important security changes that Apple has deemed urgent.

initial reaction

Initial reactions appear to be largely positive, but there are certainly some concerns. However, they do not seem to be widespread yet. As always, we will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days. Users based in the European Union noted that there are new options for those customers regarding app marketplaces, web browsers, and payments for the EU.

However, overall, there were a few complaints, but not too many.So

Apple iOS 17.4 initial verdict: Upgrade

I don't know the details of the security fixes here, but there are very few complaints, so it's worth upgrading for now. Check back next Friday for the final verdict.

More from FORBES Google's surprising new update brings unique iPhone features to Android phonesWritten by David Phelan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/03/22/apple-ios-1741-key-iphone-software-release-should-you-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos