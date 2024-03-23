Apple's potential partners for iOS 18's generative AI capabilities include Google, OpenAI, Baidu





According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple has held talks with Baidu about using the Chinese company's generative AI models to power some of the iPhone's rumored generative AI features. As previously reported, Apple is said to have held similar discussions with Google and OpenAI, the developer of the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

If these partnerships go ahead, Baidu will likely power some of Apple's generative AI capabilities in China, while companies like Google and OpenAI will likely serve as partners in the U.S. and other countries. Generative AI models must be approved by local regulators in China, and Baidu's Ernie chatbot is on the approved list, but Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbots are not available in the country.

Apple has repeatedly teased a generative AI announcement later this year, likely referring to iOS 18. This software update is rumored to include new generative AI features for various iPhone features and apps, including Siri, Spotlight, Apple Music, Health, Messages, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, Shortcuts, and more.

iPhone 16 models are rumored to have an upgraded Neural Engine with “significantly” more cores, resulting in some of iOS 18's generative AI features being exclusive to these models. There is a possibility. iPhone 15 models have a 16-core Neural Engine.

We're only months away from learning about these generative AI plans, as iOS 18 is scheduled to be previewed at Apple's developer conference WWDC in June.

